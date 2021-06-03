With the snow officially gone off from the mountain it should start warming up down here in the valley. Time will tell. Steve and I drove through Smugglers Notch one day last week. I didn’t see any snow. That was our first time through this year and it was a beautiful drive.
Steve and I took Linda Wilson-Miller to an eye doctor’s appointment last Monday. Afterwards we got a few groceries and then came home. The contractor came Monday and dug a trench along the side of our addition and our dining room with a backhoe. They put in drainage pipes and stones in the trench. Hopefully this will take care of our drainage problem. The carpenter came back again on Tuesday and Wednesday to finish a few other things. That part is now all done.
Another carpenter came on the weekend and will be repairing the cracks in the walls and hopefully take care of the mildew that had formed on the ceiling in the hallway and the closet due to the trapped moisture under the floor.
•••
Peg Chick, from Chicopee, Mass., came to visit her grandchildren last week and stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s house.
Barb and Mike Lowell stopped by Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s house for a visit on Saturday. On Sunday, Dereck and Edna went up to the Boy Scout Camp on Lake Eden to visit their daughter, Julie, and her husband, who were camping in a tent, and Jamie and Beth Lafountain who had their camper there. A number of other people have been coming and going at the lake lately. Edna said that it was chilly on Sunday.
A lady in our church had surgery last week to have a pacemaker put in. Our church decided to have meals brought to her for a week when she returned home from the hospital. I signed up to take her supper on Tuesday. I like to help out when I can. It does your heart good when you give to others.
•••
Library trustees met Tuesday at the library at 7:30 p.m. We voted to reopen the library on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. The first 40 visitors will get a free gift. Hours are Monday 9-11 a.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday 5-7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.
What can you do at the library? You can get a library card, borrow a book, borrow a library pass, use a computer, use the free WiFi, visit the storywalk, take part in a library event, learn how to borrow an eBook or an audiobook, or use the Vermont online library. Passes you can get include Shelburne Museum, Vermont state parks, Vermont historic sites and the Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. Booking online tickets? Ask for the library discount code.
The library will be having a special gardening event on Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Come plant seeds at the library garden, listen to a compost talk, and there will be free seed giveaways.
•••
I have two sewing projects due for two people that I’ve had for quite awhile. It seems like every time I start to work on them something else would come up. This week I did work five hours on one of the projects. Hopefully I’ll get them both done this week.
On Saturday Steve and I took care of our grandkids. I decided to go to Montgomery that day. In Montgomery Center we found a cool playground. We took a picture under the Welcome to Montgomery sign.
We then visited Joy Doane in Bakersfield to give her something and to show her some old pictures. Then we came home and fixed ice cream sundaes.
Our Sunday noon meal was at Mark’s. I made lemon lush dessert with a pecan crust, and Mark cooked hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill.
A happy birthday to Jenn Davis and Dereck Lafountain, both on June 8, and to Amy Naylor June 10.
A happy anniversary to Ronnie and Judy Locke on June 8.
A special thank you to our veterans for all they have done in helping us to have our freedom. May God bless you all.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
