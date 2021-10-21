Another week of beautiful weather. On Sunday, however, temperatures went back to more seasonable temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Before the rain came on Saturday, I was able to clean up my vegetable garden.
On Friday I took care of our grandson, Winston, all day and the other two grandkids came after school. In the afternoon we all went down to my garden and pulled up all the carrots and my winter squash. Winston, who is 3, loved pulling the carrots and so did the other two, for a little while. After Saturday’s work my garden is now ready for the winter.
Prime Timers, a senior group that meets at our church on the second Wednesday of each month, met last Wednesday. The group was small, but we had a good time of fellowship.
Merilyn Clinger’s daughter, Mel, left on Friday to go back home to Colorado. On Oct. 13, Jean Hook, Kathy Churchill and Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff went to Merilyn’s for supper.
On Saturday morning I went to a ladies breakfast at our church. Emily Lapan was our guest speaker. Another time of great fellowship.
•••
I did a lot of cooking and baking this past week. I made an apple cake and scalloped potatoes for Prime Timers, a banana cake for Bible study on Friday night and blond brownies for our family meal on Sunday.
Saturday night I had a little sore throat. When I got up on Sunday, I did not feel good. I had a temperature, and I had a terrible sinus headache. We decided not to go to church or eat at Mark’s that day. We stayed at home all day. By evening I felt a little better. I think it’s just a cold but on Monday I might go and be tested for COVID. Time will tell. In the meantime, I’ll stay away from everyone just in case.
•••
The 41st Annual Essex Fall Craft Show and Vermont Antique Expo takes place Oct. 22-24 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Jct. The hours are Friday noon-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This show is subject to cancellation due to COVID.
On Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m., there will be trick or treating at the town library. Besides the trick or treating there will be other activities going on as well. Come check it out.
Just a reminder that the trunk or treat at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson will take place this Sunday, Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.
A happy birthday to Kirk Manchester on Oct. 23, Ben Towle on Oct. 25, and Bruce Davis and Ben Parkhurst on Oct. 26. A happy anniversary goes Curt and Tina Koonz on Oct. 24.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
