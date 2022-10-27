We started out last week with very chilly weather as it froze for a couple of nights. The week, however, ended with nice weather. On Sunday it was about 71 degrees, with a warm breeze and sunny weather, and it's supposed to last until the end of this week. Hopefully, I can finish all my outside work. Winter is fast approaching.
On Oct. 17, we had a chimney service person come to clean our chimney. The good news was when he started cleaning the pipes, he found out they didn’t need cleaning after all. I guess we had not used much wood during the last two years to build up any soot.
I made two pumpkin pies on Thursday last week. One went to Bruce for his birthday and the other one went to the Kuneys in Morrisville. Several ladies from our church have been bringing meals to them this last week. Besides the pie, I brought them mashed potatoes, chipped beef gravy and carrots on Thursday. I am so glad that our church helps people who are going through hard times.
•••
On Thursday afternoon a man from Capstone weatherization program looked over our whole house. He put in 28 LED lightbulbs throughout the house and a new shower head in the upstairs shower and a hook to hang up the shower head in the downstairs bathroom. These people work with the Vermont Efficiency Program. They will be replacing our hot water heater sometime soon. Later, someone will come to see how the house can be better insulated so we can save on fuel bills. Anywhere we can save money, I am all for it.
•••
There will be a food and clothing drive at the Country Church in Waterville on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m. Bring nonperishable food items and winter clothing, including coats, hats, gloves, boots, thermal layers and warm shirts or sweatshirts. Larger sizes are needed but all sizes are appreciated. This will benefit Jenna’s House Food Pantry and the Johnson Food Bank in Johnson and Anew Place — a homeless shelter in Burlington.
On Saturday, Steve, Martha Leonard, and I went to the Champlain Valley Craft Show and Antique Expo at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction. There were a lot of people there. I found several Christmas presents there. There are only 63 days left until Christmas as of Oct. 23. These days will go by quickly. I am looking forward to craft shows around Lamoille County in November and December.
Just a reminder that from 9-3 p.m. on Oct. 29, there will be pumpkin carving going on at the Waterville Town Library. Also on Halloween night, from 4-7 p.m. the library trustees will be passing out candy to the trick-or-treaters.
•••
There was a wasp flying around my kitchen Saturday evening, I think there is a nest of them in our old attic, where I never go. The weatherization person opened the door into the attic when he was there and, I think, that is how the wasp got into my kitchen. When they come back to seal up things, I hope they find where the wasps are entering the attic and seal it up. Then, they can spray the attic to get rid of any wasps in there.
Sunday’s noon meal was for Bruce’s 80th birthday celebration. We had pork loin, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas and cottage cheese for the main course. For dessert we had apple crisp and a cheesecake.
On Facebook I had asked people to send Bruce a birthday card to our house, before giving the cards to him on Sunday.
After everyone left on Sunday, Steve and I drove back down to the craft show in Essex. I needed to exchange one of the items I had bought on Saturday. Somehow, I had picked up the wrong item when I went to pay and had not noticed until I got home. I was so thankful we got down there — five minutes before closing. It was close, but I was able to get the item I wanted.
Sunday evening, my husband and I were trying to pull our table apart so that we could take out the leaf we had put in for our noon meal when, suddenly, my finger got pinched between the leg and the table. It put a hole in my finger that bled and bled. When the bleeding slowed down, I put a Band-aid on it. It throbbed awhile but it is all right now. Hopefully, it heals fast.
A happy birthday to Meagan Towle and Cindy Dezotelle, both on Oct. 31.
Have a great week everyone and enjoy the beautiful fall weather!
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.