The groundhog saw his shadow on Feb. 2, which means we’ll have six more weeks of winter. The day after we had a big winter storm called Landon. We got at least a foot of snow. The skiers were happy to see the snow and it does look beautiful outside, especially when the sun is shining. After the snow, the cold weather came back. It was 14 below zero when I went to bed Saturday night.
Even though we will probably get six more weeks of winter I saw a sign of spring in our house this last week. I found two hornets crawling around. Our cat found the first one and I found the second one. They are both dead now. I don’t like hornets.
Steve had a doctor’s appointment Thursday afternoon. I’m thankful the storm wasn’t too bad at that point. It started to snow on our way home. We made it home safely. We then stayed home until late Saturday afternoon. A big thank you goes to our son who plowed us out twice and to Bruce, Steve’s brother, who shoveled out our car and brushed it off.
The music jam was held despite the weather on Thursday morning. Edna LaFountain said that they had a smaller crowd. Many of the people come from a distance so they didn’t want to be out on the roads that day.
•••
Library trustees met at the library Feb. 1. Three of the trustees met in person and the others were there on Zoom. Knitting time at the library will take place on Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 5 and March 19, all Saturdays. Storytime will be every Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, there will be a sledding party at the library. Hot chocolate and snacks will be served outside. Masks are required when you come into the library.
A day of card making called stamp camp will take place at the library on Saturday, March 26. More details will come later.
The winners at the card party on Feb. 5 were high man, Dom Genetti; low man, Butch Duffy; high woman, Maryjo Willey; low woman, Sue Burleson; and most horses, Maryjo Willey.
•••
On Friday I made five pies, two apple pies for two people whose names I drew at church, one pumpkin pie for Bruce and an apple pie and a lemon meringue pie for Steve. I also made a blueberry cheesecake.
It was cooking again on Saturday. I was making a dessert for our daughter, Rhoda, whose birthday we celebrated on Sunday at our house. She wanted dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake, which took me all afternoon on Saturday to make.
At our Sunday family meal, we had mashed potatoes, French onion broccoli cheese casserole, and bacon wrapped cream cheese stuffed chicken breast with the cheesecake for dessert. Happy birthday, Rhoda.
The Winter Olympics started in China Thursday evening with the opening ceremony on Friday night. Steve and I have been watching them on TV off and on each night since Thursday.
A happy birthday to Gerran Burt Feb. 15.
Have a great week everyone! Remember that Sunday, Feb. 13, is Super Bowl Sunday and don’t forget to tell someone you care about them on Valentine’s Day.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
