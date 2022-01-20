The weather has certainly turned cold lately. Saturday night when I went to bed it was 22 degrees below zero. We had a wood fire burning in our wood furnace, and there’s nothing like a wood fire on a cold night.
Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff’s daughter, Kate, and her daughter, and their son, Alan and his wife, Emily and their daughter, have been visiting Dale and Rhoda this past weekend. They came to help their parents finish moving into their new home on the Hogback Road and help them get settled.
Since the beginning of January, I have been quite busy. I was able to finish my baking and delivery of my breads and candies — belated Christmas presents — to several people. Now I need to write my new year’s letter and finish my Christmas cards. Better late than never.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went over to Jamie and Taylor’s on New Year’s Eve during the day. A small group had gathered there. They celebrated new year.
At the beginning of the year, I filled our bird feeders. We have been getting a lot of birds. We even had a red cardinal one afternoon. Our cat sits in the window watching them. He’s an indoor cat so he can’t get them, which is good.
On Jan. 1, I looked out my bedroom window and saw ambulances and fire trucks lined up from our neighbor’s house across the bridge to almost the other side of the bridge near our house. What a surprise to see first thing in the morning. Come to find out it was a small fire in the fire box. It had died out before the firemen arrived, but the house did fill up with smoke and carbon monoxide, which the firemen were able to get out with their big fans. I’m glad the fire hadn’t spread to the rest of the house.
The selectboard has voted to let the town library stay open in January and February. It will be discussed at town meeting whether to have it open during the winter months. Story hour will be every Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. with Carrie Clow. On Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, both Saturdays, there will be a knitting circle from 1-3 p.m. All abilities are welcome.
Sharon Allaire checked into the hospital on Christmas Eve with chest pains. They let her come home for Christmas, but she had to have a quadruple bypass after the new year. She is home now but is fighting some infections. She needs our prayers, so please pray for her complete recovery.
Card parties have started at the town hall on Saturday nights. I was unable to reach Donna to find out who won last two, but I’ll try to get the results this week.
People in town have been taking down their Christmas lights and decorations outside of their homes. I haven’t had a chance to take down mine yet, but I hope to do it this week if the weather gets a little warmer. We still have the lights on in the bandstand and the town hall. The store still has its lights on. I like seeing them. I noticed that there are still a lot of lights still up from Waterville to Burlington along Route 15.
Our condolences to the Amos Tilton family upon the death of Amos’ wife, Evelyn. She died on Thursday, Jan. 13.
A happy birthday to Levi Costa Jan. 7, to Susan Davis and Marylin Bennett Jan. 10, to C.J. Manchester Jan. 11, to Jan Lafountain Jan. 14, to Carol Towle on Jan. 17, to Josie Cushing Jan. 23 and to David Cushing and Bob Burnor on Jan. 27.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
