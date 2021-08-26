It has been a very hot week. Temperatures were in the 80s and 90s and very high humidity. We also had a couple of days of rain, which made things steamy.
College students are beginning to go back to college. I know some who left last week and some who are leaving this week. Schools here in Lamoille County start Monday, Aug. 30.
On Monday, I took Jenn and the three kids, Monty, Mackenzie and Winston to Echo in Burlington. On our way there we stopped at the Maple Street Park in Essex Junction where the kids ran around and got rid of some of their energy. Everyone had a good time at the Echo. It’s a great place to take children.
•••
It was my turn at the library again on Tuesday. Diane was there to help, and Alice was there waiting for the internet person to come and hook up own WiFi. We were hooked up before with the town clerk’s office, but it didn’t always work on our side of the building so now we have our own.
Prime Timers met Wednesday of last week at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. It was Merilyn Clinger’s birthday, so I made a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting to help celebrate the day. We had a good time of fellowship and sharing a meal together at noon.
We usually meet on the second Wednesday of the month, but half of the people couldn’t make it that day, so we moved it to the third Wednesday for this month.
Thursday was a rainy day. It was a good day to stay home and get some work done. I had a pile of mending to get done. I was able to get it all done except for three things that I’ll finish this week. I also vacuumed upstairs and cleaned some more in the bathroom upstairs. The tub I thoroughly cleaned on Tuesday. I don’t know about you, but I dislike cleaning the tub. I’m glad that’s done. Now all I have to do is dust a few things in there and mop the floor and that room will be done.
For our daughter’s wedding reception, I’m making the favors. I need to make 80 of them. As of this writing I have made 40. The reception is Friday, so I have some time to finish the rest.
All our family went up to Bruce’s camp on Lake Eden on Sunday. I made a chocolate pudding dessert. It was a beautiful day. I feel bad for those who were in the path of Hurricane Henri. My cousin and her husband are ones who were in it. They live in Charlestown, R.I. It’s right on the coast. They lost power as far as I know. I haven’t heard anything else.
A happy birthday to Ralph Barry Jr. Aug. 27, to David Purdy Aug. 29, and to David Lafountain and Marlene Marion Aug. 30.
A happy anniversary goes to Doug and Sue Chamberlain on Aug. 27.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
