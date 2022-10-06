You know fall has arrived when the Cajun Snack Bar in Lowell closes for the season. They closed Sept. 25. It’s now October. Where did September go?
Farmers in the area have been cutting their corn for the winter. I better hurry up and get my corn stalks to decorate the front of our house from Paul, our son-in-law, before they cut theirs.
On our way to church on Sunday we saw three deer out in the meadow below Alan Manchester’s house on the Hogback Road. I hadn’t seen any for a while, so I was thrilled to see them again.
Our daughter Ruth and her husband Justin arrived safely at our house from Kentucky at 10 p.m. on Sunday. They will be visiting for a week, just in time for the fall foliage. They also brought some great news. Ruth is expecting a baby in March. They don’t know if it is a boy or girl, but whichever it is it will be our ninth grandchild. I’m so excited. I just wish they lived closer.
I spent most of last week cleaning our house, vacuuming, cleaning bathrooms and changing sheets, getting Ruth’s bed all clean for their coming.
Tuesday afternoon we visited Dave and Lynne Domina in Eden and wished Lynne a happy birthday.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Thursday. Steve had to have some blood drawn at the hospital and I had two places to go to. We ate lunch at Denny’s.
On Saturday, Steve and I went to my Uncle Stanley Titus’ graveside service in Stowe. It was very touching. My heart goes out to my Aunt Anita, who has MS and will miss Stanley greatly.
We saw my nephew, Glenn Dewey, at the graveside service. He has been in Essex visiting his son, Bryan. Glenn lives in Germany with his wife, Marieanne. It was good to see him, as it has been three or four years.
Sunday after the second service at church there was a 70th birthday party for our pastor, Al Lamos. We stayed for the cake and then we headed home. We had our family meal together at our house. We had summer squash casserole, hamburgers and hot dogs. For dessert we had brownies and ice cream. Mark’s kids loved having two desserts, one at church and one at our house.
After my nap Sunday afternoon, I made some lemon poppy-seed muffins at the request of Ruth.
The outdoor movie which was scheduled for last Friday night at the library was canceled due to the cold weather. They have postponed it until spring when the weather warms up.
The library has received a CLIF grant recently and will be purchasing 100 new children’s books. They will also be having some activities with the elementary school with a big finale later in the year. This grant was also received by the library 20 years ago. This is exciting news.
Have a great day everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
