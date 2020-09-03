It has been another week of cool weather, temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a couple of days in the 70s. Our daughter-in-law, Jenn, loves this kind of weather, and I like it too. It sounds and smells like fall.
We got our kitten this week. I’ve forgotten how much work a kitten can be. He gets into everything except his litter box. On Friday I was about ready to send him back. I’ve had the kitten since Tuesday and by Friday he hadn’t gone in his litter box. That means he has gone somewhere else and I didn’t know where.
On Friday I caught him, Percy, going to the bathroom behind my TV stand. I quickly picked him up and put him in the litter box but I was too late. I caught him again on Saturday and I did the same thing, but again, too late.
On Sunday, however, I caught him before he went and I put him into his litter box. Sunday night he went in his litter box again. He’s getting the hang of it, I hope.
The next things we have to work on are his sharp claws and teeth and getting into everything. He’s tiring me out.
•••
Town library trustees met Aug. 25. We decided to continue curbside pickups until the end of September. If your kids need books to read during the time they are at home from school this year, contact us. We have books for all age groups.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to a birthday party for Jalyn Lafountain on Saturday at Dereck Jr. and Amy Lafountain’s house. She is now a 1 year old. Jalyn is the daughter of Jeremy and Taylor and the great granddaughter of Dereck and Edna.
I mentioned last week about our neighbor having a big tree cut down. Last week our neighbor across the road from us had three or four big trees cut down. Now it really looks bare as you look up the road.
I mentioned three things that needed to be fixed last week at our house. The first thing was our refrigerator. It stays cold now inside but it leaks off and on. It will be OK until we can replace it in the next month or two. Problem solved.
The second thing was the ABS light on in our car. We went to the garage to have it checked out. They said it was safe to drive but it should be fixed. We hope to trade it in in a month or two so that will take care of that problem.
The third thing was our broken TV. On Saturday we got a call from a very nice lady who said she had a TV with a stand that I could have. I appreciated that very much but Steve and I had already gone to Burlington on Wednesday and purchased a new one. I’m glad that there are still some good people in this world.
•••
On Friday we took our old TV plus some empty milk jugs up to the solid waste center in Johnson. We were one minute late so they wouldn’t let us in. Ever been in such a situation, getting to the store just after they lock the door and all you needed was a gallon of milk? I know they are just doing their jobs but it still upsets me. But after shedding a few tears I’m OK. I went back the next day and dropped off the TV and milk jugs and life goes on.
This week our Sunday meal was at Rhoda’s house. She had a delicious meal of pork roast, potatoes, stir-fry vegetables, hot dogs and baked beans. For dessert I brought what is called Piggy Pie Dessert, which is a layer of chocolate pudding, vanilla pudding, a cream cheese mixer and Cool Whip, mini chocolate chips and heath chips on top. All of this was on top of a pecan crust.
A happy birthday goes to Jenn Manchester Gabriel and Kristin Wells, both on Sept. 8.
Have a great week everyone and enjoy the nice cool weather.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
