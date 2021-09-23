Sunday was a beautiful day out. Temperatures were in the 60s. It was cool in the shade but warm in the sun. Our family met at Bruce’s camp on Lake Eden for our Sunday meal. This will be our last time up there for this year. On our way up there, I noticed that there is beginning to be color on the mountain sides. The leaves are turning color so fast.
For our meal, I took zucchini cake for dessert. We also had hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad and chips.
Despite the chilly weather our two grandsons, Monty and Winston, went into the water. They loved it. The kids did some fishing while we were there, and Mark and Mackenzie went out in the kayak. It was a great way to spend one of the last days of summer.
•••
After being at home for two weeks, Merilyn Clinger was able to make it to church on Sunday. It was good to see her out again.
Chelsea Turner, from Naples, Fla., was here in Waterville last week visiting her parents, Ricky and Nicole Whittemore, and her grandmother, Margaret Woodard. Chelsea is a pastry chef. Margaret says that she is very good at it. While she was here there was a cookout for all of Chelsea’s friends and relatives came up to say hi.
•••
Last week I was busy doing things around the house. I changed the sheets on three beds, washed the sheets, made two pies — one for Bruce and one for Steve — and wrote up the minutes to our last library meeting.
I did remember to open the library this last week on Tuesday.
Two friends of mine came over to our house on Wednesday and did some thorough cleaning for me in the room we’re having fixed. It smells so much better in there. Now I just need to get the carpet laid back down and the heater hooked back up.
On Thursday Steve and I went to Burlington. I wanted to deliver some wedding favors from our daughter’s wedding reception to the people she used to work with at the day care in Waterbury, so we headed to Waterbury and then went from there to Burlington.
On our way to Waterbury, we came upon a line of cars. We waited in line, only inching forward as cars turned around, for over an hour. We found out, from a man walking by our car, that an accident had occurred. I found out on Friday that a car had hit a dump truck and then five other cars were involved in the accident.
The road was closed for four hours. I finally turned around and went on a back road to Waterbury Center. One person died in that accident.
We had come upon that accident about 15 minutes after it had happened. I was a little later in starting to Waterbury than I wanted to be that day. It made me think that if we had left our home when I wanted to, we might have been in that accident. God was certainly watching over us.
•••
Steve and I went to a corn roast at Dave and Melissa Greene’s house in North Wolcott Saturday night. Corn tastes so good after being cooked in the hot coals of a fire. This was a potluck supper connected to the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. After eating, Dave and some other guys built a big bonfire.
A happy birthday to Lois Williams on Sept. 24 and Chrissy Wade on Sept. 25. A happy anniversary to Arthur and Lucille Tilton Sept. 27.
Try and get outside and enjoy the fall weather if you can.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
