We had some exciting news in Waterville on May 28. Jesse Locke was taking Rebecca Abair to the hospital to have their first baby when the baby decided to arrive early. The baby, a little girl, was born inside the kissing bridge, a covered bridge in Waterville, as they were passing through. Rebecca held the baby as they continued onto the hospital where the cord was cut. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Both the baby and the mother are doing fine.
•••
Julie and Edna made a trip to Kentucky a couple of weeks ago. They went down to see Jeremy and Tayler who are still looking for a house. Jeremy recently got a job there and they are living in an apartment. Julie and Edna got back home on Monday, May 30.
George and Brenda Manchester from Pennsylvania were here last week visiting Merilyn Clinger and the rest of the family. They stayed with Merilyn.
On Memorial Day Mark’s family came up to our house to help me get some jobs done outside — cleaning the patio, cutting some bamboo down (thanks to Monty), trimming shrubs, stacking wood in the cellar, bringing out and cleaning patio furniture (thanks to Mackenzie and Winston) and tilling the garden. I fixed supper for everyone and invited Martha Leonard over to eat with us.
Everything was great until everyone left. Steve didn’t seem like himself throughout the day and when he wouldn’t go to bed and it was 2:30 a.m. and he was still wide awake, I knew something was wrong. His mind was not working right. I called an ambulance, and he went up to Copley where they couldn’t find out what was wrong. He came home and was out of it all day Tuesday. I finally took him down to the emergency room at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Steve was still in the hospital on Sunday. They still haven’t found out what happened. They are doing some tests.
I didn’t get home from the ER on Tuesday until 3:30 a.m. so I spent the day on Wednesday sleeping and getting things done around the house. I called the hospital to check on Steve. He was busy throughout the day with tests.
The rest of the week I went down to be with Steve in the afternoons. How quickly things can change.
On Friday morning I went to physical therapy for pain in my ankle. I will be going there once a week. Hopefully it will get better.
•••
On Saturday morning, I went to a ladies breakfast at church. Four ladies won a door prize, a beautiful perennial plant. I was one of the ones who won. Now I need to figure out where I’ll plant it.
When I got home from the breakfast, I weeded the flower garden next to the right side of the porch. Then I planted my geraniums and alyssums. Now I need to do the garden on the left side. Hopefully I can get to my vegetable garden sometime this week.
A robin built a nest in our ox yoke, which is over our porch entrance, this year. She laid three eggs which hatched into three cute baby birds. When I go outside, I look up to the nest and see the babies raise up their heads with their beaks wide open, waiting for their mom to bring them some food. I knew she wouldn’t come back with the food if I was standing there so I quickly got out of sight. Last Tuesday I looked up at the nest and it was empty. The baby birds had flown away.
A happy birthday to Amy Naylor on June 10, Christine Bean on June 11, Shyanne Lafountain on June 12, Joan Tobin and Wayne Tobin on June 13, Sue Chamberlain on June 14 and Donnie Lynch on June 16.
A happy anniversary to Brian and Carol Towle on June 16.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
