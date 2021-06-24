What a beautiful week. Temperatures in the 70s and no humidity until the weekend, and then it wasn’t much. We did have a few showers but they didn’t last long and we needed the rain.
I got my geraniums planted and fertilized and put lime on my vegetable garden. I got the fertilizer and lime raked into the soil just before it started to rain on Saturday. Now I have to plant it.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Thursday. We went to get a few more flowers for the front of our house. They’ll have to be planted this week too. Every year I buy one or two perennials to put in my flower garden. I hope to buy those next week or after I get the flower gardens weeded and ready to plant.
•••
I made three strawberry rhubarb pies last week. I cut up the rhubarb and the strawberries on Tuesday and then I made the crust and put them together Wednesday afternoon. Two of the pies I froze to be used at Ithiel Falls camp meeting, which will take place this year, July 21-Aug. 1. The other pie I took to my niece, Chris, for her birthday.
On Thursday I took Steve to the eye doctor to have his glasses fixed. I had prepared a picnic lunch for us to eat down at the waterfront but we never made it. Instead we parked the car in front of the green, which is across from the Majestic Theater. We ate in the car as we watched people walking around and enjoying the green. There were picnic tables there to eat on but the breeze was chilly so we ate in the car.
•••
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to their grandson Keaton’s graduation party on Saturday. It was held in Garfield at a camp. Many friends and family came to it.
All of Dereck and Edna’s children came to visit Dereck for Father’s Day on Sunday.
On Father’s Day, our whole family ate our noon meal at Paul and Rhoda’s house. She had ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and a delicious vegetable bake dish of sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and onions. I brought strawberry shortcake for dessert. After lunch Rhoda took the kids up to the barn to see the calves.
Later Sunday afternoon we had a visit by Bill and Linda Burt, who are here in town for a little while from Alaska. It was good to see them.
It seems so good not to wear a mask in the grocery store anymore. We still have to wear them some places but the main places I go to I don’t have to wear one. Also at church today, we didn’t have to sit 6 feet apart from each other or wear a mask. It feels so good to be almost back to normal again.
•••
Want something to do this weekend? Sterling View trailer park in Hyde Park is having a Strawberry Festival Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be garage sales through out the park with a luncheon at the community center at noon. They will have homemade corn chowder, egg salad sandwiches, ham salad sandwiches, hot dogs and soda for sale and, of course, strawberry shortcake.
Talking about getting back to normal, jam sessions at the Waterville Town Hall will start up again on Thursday, July 1, at 9 a.m. A potluck meal will follow. Hope you will be able to come to it and enjoy the great music.
Condolences to the family of Eldon Towle, who died Saturday morning in Florida. Eldon is Chris and Brian Towle’s dad. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. He was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
A happy birthday to Nancy Hutchins on June 25 and Brooklyn Shakallis on Aug. 1.
A happy anniversary to Robert and Donna Tobin on June 25, to Matt and Michelle Miller on June 27 and to Steve and Sue Davis on June 29.
A belated Happy Father’s Day goes to all the fathers. Hope you had a great day on Sunday.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.