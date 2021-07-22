We had some soaking rain Saturday night into Sunday. We needed it. We also had a couple of other mornings with rain, but we didn’t get as much as this last weekend. My vegetable garden really liked the rain.
Merilyn Clinger’s granddaughter, Megan Miller, arrived Wednesday from Texas. She has come to live with Merilyn.
Steve and I went to Burke Camp, which is just beyond Chateaugay, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 14. The camp wasn’t open as usual this year. Instead, they had four days of cleaning and repairs. It had been two years since we were there last because of COVID. We only were there for two of the four days.
Our cabin was overrun with mice and chipmunks. Mice ruined our mattress, which we had to throw out, and the mice made a nest above a window over our bed. The curtains were ruined so out they went. Ross Leonard took care of that nest earlier for which I was thankful. The mice also had made a nest in a cardboard dresser drawer. We threw that away too. Now we have to get a mattress before next year’s camp and a curtain.
Of course, we didn’t stay in our cabin overnight. We stayed at a motel in Malone, N.Y., which isn’t too far. The cabin will need to be cleaned again next year but hopefully it won’t be as bad.
When we were in New York we had to stop on the road to the camp to let a flock of turkeys go across the road. It made me think of Vermont where I have had to stop many times on Hogback Road to let turkeys go across in front of me. I might be bragging a little, but our turkeys looked a lot bigger and better than their turkeys but theirs might be younger than ours. I enjoyed seeing them.
•••
Mark and his family took care of our cat while we were gone. He wasn’t sure what was going on, the cat, that is. He was glad when we got home. Our pets don’t like it when we leave them for very long.
Our Sunday meal was at our house this last week. I wanted to have a picnic down on our patio, but the weather didn’t cooperate. We ate macaroni salad, sliced tomatoes, chicken and cottage cheese. The kids wanted hot dogs. For dessert we had brownies and ice cream. Martha Leonard came to eat with us. Mark and his family were here but Rhoda and Paul couldn’t make it. It was a good day.
Ithiel Falls campmeeting, which is on the Hogback Road, starts Wednesday, July 21, and goes to Sunday, Aug. 1. Adult Bible study, teen time and a children’s program all take place every morning at 11 except for on Sunday. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m.
There are services every night at 7 p.m. Children’s services and care of little ones will be available every night. Services are open for everyone.
A happy birthday to Joy Doane on July 28, to Shane Lafountain on July 29 and to Dave Mann, whose birthday is near the end of the month.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
