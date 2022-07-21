Until the last few days, the weather has seemed cool for July. I’m not complaining but usually it is hot in July, temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. But our temperatures have been in the 70s and lower 80s. The nights have been cool, too, with temperatures in the 50s or 60s. I love it, but I know some people would like it warmer.
The Manchester clan has always met at Alan Manchester’s around New Year’s Day to celebrate Christmas. But they stopped meeting when COVID-19 hit. They haven’t met for the last three years. This year, however, they decided to have Christmas in July and got together at the Manchester Camp on Lake Eden on July 16. There were 93 people, from Canada, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Colorado and Vermont.
Jeremy Manchester and his two boys and George Manchester were here for the Christmas in July. They stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s. Mel and Ron Miller and their daughter, Anna Ruth, are at Merilyn’s for the month of July. Their son Caleb and his wife, Christianna, also visited for four days.
I would have liked to have gone to the Manchester Christmas this year, but we were at a camp in New York. Steve and I left for camp on July 9. We arrived home on Sunday. Our grandson, Monty, went to camp with us and stayed the whole week. We enjoyed our stay, but it is always nice to get back home.
Our cat was glad to see us. Mark and Jenn took care of him while we were gone. He got pretty lonely being alone all day.
Mark and Jenn went to Jenn’s family reunion on July 9 in New York. It was only about 20 minutes from the camp we went to. Monty went to that first and then Mark and Jenn dropped him off at camp on their way home.
Ithiel Falls Campmeeting, an interdenominational holiness camp, will started July 20 and runs through July 31. It is located on Hogback Road in Johnson. Steve and I go to this camp for the Bible study, which meets every morning, except Sundays, at 11 a.m., and to the evening service at 7 p.m. We bring our grandkids to it in the mornings and then we stay for lunch. On Sunday mornings the service is at 10:30 a.m.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
