We are back to summer, temperatures in the 80s and the humidity is rising. It is comfortable now, but it is supposed to get more humid. This will help my garden. I see fields of corn growing well. My son-in-law’s corn is quite tall.
The Olympics is now over. I didn’t watch it during the day, but I did at night. The USA did very well in getting medals in several sports. I was very proud of them. I did tape it all so I can go back and watch what I missed. There were some amazing runners in our world, many from Africa. I could never run that fast.
Merilyn Clinger still has several family members at her house this last week. John and Isaiah, from Virginia, left to go back home on Sunday. Caleb and Christianna and Megan were here this last week. Josh and Ashley and their little one, Kinley, who just moved to Lowell, visited Merilyn. Mel and Ron and Anna Ruth are here for another week before they go back to Colorado.
We have another volunteer working at the town library. She just moved to town and is interested in the library. Welcome aboard.
I got back to making pies this past week. I made two apple pies on Wednesday, one I gave away and the other one was for Steve.
•••
Tuesday evening Steve and I went up to Ithiel Falls Camp for a surprise birthday party for Merilyn. Several family members and friends were present. Hymns were sung and many memories were recalled. It was a great evening of celebrating a birthday of a wonderful person.
We took our cat to the vet on Wednesday. He had a sore under his chin, but it is healing well. The vet checked him all over and he is doing fine. I did have his nails clipped to keep him from scratching me and our furniture.
On Thursday I had a doctor’s appointment in Morrisville. Afterwards I picked up a few things at the grocery store.
•••
The Titus family reunion, which is my family, was held at Lake Elmore on Saturday. Steve and I attended. We were small in number this year, but we still had a good time.
Now that camp is over, we are now back to our family meals on Sunday. We ate at Paul and Rhoda’s this week. She had a delicious beef pot roast with potatoes, carrots, onions and parsnips. I brought a chocolate cake with Cool Whip and ice cream for dessert.
A happy birthday to Devin Lafountain Aug. 16 and to Merilyn Clinger Aug. 18.
A happy anniversary to Roy and Trista Hutchins on Aug. 14.
Have a great week everyone and enjoy the nice weather.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
