Ithiel Falls camp meeting is now over for another year. It was a very good camp. I always hate to see the end of camp come.

For most of camp the weather was good, though it did rain a few days. The last day of camp last Sunday, the humidity was gone, we had blue skies, the sun was shining and there was a gentle breeze. It was a little cool, but beautiful.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.