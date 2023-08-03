Ithiel Falls camp meeting is now over for another year. It was a very good camp. I always hate to see the end of camp come.
For most of camp the weather was good, though it did rain a few days. The last day of camp last Sunday, the humidity was gone, we had blue skies, the sun was shining and there was a gentle breeze. It was a little cool, but beautiful.
Monty came home from Ithiel Falls camp on July 23. He wasn’t feeling very well, and he had a fever. Jenn took him to the doctor on Friday. They found out that he had Lyme disease from a tick bite. He probably got the bite at Burke camp, which is located in the woods.
He is now on an antibiotic and is feeling a lot better. He was able to go back to camp on the last day of camp. Unfortunately, he missed a whole week. He was only there for four days but enjoyed it.
Edna Lafountain’s grandson, Jeremy and his wife, Taylor and their girls from Kentucky arrived Friday and surprised everyone in the family. This is their first time back here since they moved to Kentucky. They will be here for a week.
Her family has been painting her house. It is almost done. They only have the backside of the house and the peaks left to paint.
Steve is now home from the nursing home. We went to Burke camp for a week at the beginning of July and then we went to Ithiel Falls camp, which is on the Hogback Road in Johnson. Steve has been busy since he returned home. Sunday was the last day of Ithiel Falls so now we can rest, I hope.
Steve fell the night before we left Burke camp. He broke two bones in his hand. He will have a cast for at least a month or more. With Steve’s right hand broken it is hard for him to go upstairs to go to bed at night. The stair railing is on the right side of the stairs. So, we have pulled out our couch bed in the living room to sleep on for the time being.
Our daughter, Rhoda and her husband, Paul, had their house flooded during the flood a few weeks ago. They lost 90 percent of their corn crop, which they feed to their cattle during the winter. I’m praying for them and for everyone else who was flooded.
On July 8, Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to their grandson, Shane Lafountain and Mariah Earle’s wedding in Belvidere. It was a beautiful day for a wedding.
The Manchester reunion was held at the Manchester cabin on Lake Eden on July 15. A hundred people were there.
I had an eye doctor appointment on Wednesday last week. I found out that my cataracts on both eyes are ready to be taken off. I plan to wait until spring before I have it done. That was OK with the doctor.
Our condolences to the family of Lyle Miller, who died Friday morning, July 28. Many people, including me, thought a lot of Lyle. He will be greatly missed.
A belated happy birthday to Norma Ploof on July 22, and to Joy Doane on July 28.
Happy birthday to Dereck Lafountain on Aug. 7, to Michele Barnier on Aug. 8 and to Tina Koonz on Aug. 10.
A belated happy anniversary to Paulette and Charlie Erickson on July 19, and happy anniversary to Walt and Joan Tobin on Aug. 6.
A correction: Trista Mann Hutchins’ birthday is on Aug. 5, not on Aug. 3.
Have a great week. Enjoy the cool weather while it is here. I’m sure we’ll get some more hot weather before the summer is over.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
