Ithiel Falls Campmeeting is over for another year. Steve and I went to every morning Bible study and to every evening service. We are tired but we had a good time seeing friends we hadn’t seen for a while and enjoying fellowship with friends we see often. We enjoyed the lunches, too. It’s always sad to see the camp come to a close.
Nancy Bordon and her great granddaughter, Ava, from Massachusetts, came up for camp on Tuesday and stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s.
Jamie and Beth Lafountain, Keaton, Konnor and Jordon, plus two friends, ate supper at Dereck and Edna’s house Sunday night. This was to celebrate Beth’s and Keaton’s birthdays.
I was able to find time last week to wash my sheets, mattress covers and bedspreads that I used at Burke Camp. They are now all folded and put away. Now I have to wash my blankets. I wish my clothesline was fixed so I could hang them up outside. I love the smell of fresh air on my sheets and blankets. Someday the clothesline will get fixed.
Our car had been rattling for about three weeks, so we thought we better have it checked out. We took it to the garage where they found out that the heat pan had come loose and was making the noise. They fixed that and changed the oil. Now the car runs smoothly, and it didn’t cost nearly as much as my mind thought it would. Praise the Lord!
Steve and I were traveling on the Hogback Road Sunday evening when we saw four deer out in a meadow. They were beautiful. Two of them turned and ran into the woods when they saw us but the other two paid no attention.
Did you get a notice from Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District saying that a $10 per household fee will be charged for household hazardous waste disposal starting with the Aug. 20 collection in Worcester? The Sept. 10 collection will be at Lamoille Union High School. Cash or checks will be accepted. To find a place near you that will accept paint for free, call 1-802-888-7317.
A happy birthday to Trista Mann Hutchins on Aug. 5, to Dereck Lafountain on Aug. 7, to Michele Barnier on Aug. 8, and to Tina Koonz on Aug. 20.
A happy aniversary to Walt and Joan Tobin on Aug. 6.
Just one month left to enjoy summer vacation. Before you know it, school will be starting.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
