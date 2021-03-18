The weather can change so quickly here in Vermont.
Last Wednesday and Thursday the weather was beautiful. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s in some places with plenty of sunshine.
The sap was really running. Mark, our son, helped Bruce boil the sap. Other sugermakers in the area were also boiling.
On Friday, the temperature started to go down again, into the 20s at night. On Sunday it was snowing and the wind was blowing quite hard at times. But we need days like this occasionally to stretch out the sugar season.
•••
Did you set your clocks ahead one hour last weekend? Before going to bed Saturday night I changed our clocks. Sunday morning Steve took his shower and then I fixed breakfast. I was about ready to take my shower and get ready for church when I noticed Steve’s watch hadn’t been set ahead yet.
And then it hit me. Instead of setting our clocks ahead an hour, I had set them all back one hour. So when we woke up at 8:30 a.m. it was really 10:30 a.m. It was 9:45, according to our clocks, before I realized what I had done, so we missed church. I was so upset with myself but I did have a good laugh and some extra needed sleep.
We were able to watch the church service on my tablet later in the day so we didn’t really miss it, although the atmosphere at the church is better for worship. When fall comes I better remember to set the clocks back one hour instead of ahead.
•••
During the warm days last week the ice went out of the river. Linda Wilson-Miller, who lives closer to the river than I do, heard the ice as it was going out.
She said it was very loud. She could hear the ice hitting the rocks behind her place. I guess it happened around 5 a.m. I must have been sleeping very soundly because I didn’t hear a thing. A sign that spring is coming.
Frost heaves are another sure sign of spring. They have become quite noticeable lately. Time to slow down or ruin your car. Some of them can be pretty bad.
Warmer weather also means mud from melting snow and rain showers. I do not like mud. Although now that I have 4-wheel drive, it might not be so bad.
•••
Martha Leonard called me Tuesday to see if Steve and I would like to go to St. Albans with her. We went to two stores and then we headed home. On the way home we stopped to have her van washed. From the car wash we went to Erica’s in Fairfax for lunch.
Tuesday evening I spent my time making cream puffs. It has been awhile since I’ve made them. They are so easy to make and they are so delicious. I should make them more often.
Our grandkids, Monty and Mackenzie, came to visit our house Saturday afternoon while Mark, Jenn and Winston went to Burlington.
I had two crafts for them that day, a wooden snowman and a small wooden birdhouse, both of which they had to paint. We had a snack after painting and then I put a video on for them to watch. Their parents returned, however, before they finished the video. They can finish it next time!
Our family didn’t meet together Sunday for our noon meal this week. Rhoda was supposed to have the meal but she was unable to have it so we all decided to have our families eat by themselves this week. We’ll be back together next week.
•••
Happy birthday to Sharon Allaire on March 19, Billy Burt and Arial Wish on March 21, Ruth Davis on March 23, Jedediah Wade on March 24, and Noah Costa on March 25.
Also, a happy birthday goes to Kimberly Mann, Alyssa Mann and Annie Wells, whose birthdays come the last week of March.
A happy anniversary to Roger and Becky Duffy on March 21.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
