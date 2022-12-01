The weather has been in the 30s and 40s most of last week with some snow flurries and rain. I should have put my Christmas lights up then, but I had other things to do. Some people in town put up their lights though.
I went Christmas shopping with Martha Leonard on one of those nicer days — we shopped in Lamoille County before heading to Burlington. It was 8:30 p.m. when I got home. I was able to get a lot of my Christmas shopping done. This Saturday, I hope to go to all the local craft shows in the area. I think there are about five of them.
The tree has been put up in the bandstand in front of the town hall and has been decorated with red lights. The white lights will be put up soon on the band stand. It looks pretty as you come into town. A big thank you goes to those who do this every year.
Last Tuesday, Steve and I went shopping in Burlington. We found him a pair of boots at L.L. Bean. After I got a few gifts at some other stores, we ate lunch at McDonalds. It was a good day.
On Wednesday I baked all afternoon for Thanksgiving. I made an apple, pumpkin and lemon meringue pies and a no-bake cheesecake, and thawed out the squash I froze for this dinner a month ago. Thursday morning, I cooked the turnip. Now, I’m ready for Thanksgiving dinner.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went down to Dereck and Amy’s house for their Thanksgiving dinner. Most of the family was there.
Our family had Thanksgiving dinner down at our son, Mark’s house. We were fewer in number this year with only had eight people. Paul and Rhoda were in New Hampshire having Thanksgiving dinner with Paul’s aunt, Ruth was in Kentucky with her new family, and Brittany and Michael were in Tennessee. The eight of us who were here had a delicious meal together.
Our grandkids, Monty, Mackenzie, Winston and I went up to the Northern Vermont Llama and Tree Farm on Friday to find and tag my Christmas tree. Monty found the perfect Christmas tree for Steve and me this year. In a couple of weeks, we’ll go back and bring it home.
The kids had some spice cider which helped to warm them up and Winston loved to watch the trains going through the villages set up in their gift shop.
No one wanted to cook for our Sunday meal this week, so we each brought a Chinese dish to share. Winston picked out our dessert of ice cream on a stick.
•••
The following deer were reported at the Waterville Market this past week: Chris Slayton, 150 pounds, 7 points; John Learned, 110 pounds, 4 points; Kyle Williamson, 157 pounds, 8 points; James Messier, 168 pounds, 8 points; and Nick Lynch, 101 pounds 2 points.
•••
Don’t forget about the Eames Brothers Band concert this Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Waterville Town Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m. Come help the sixth-grade students raise money for their trip.
Happy birthday wishes to Hannah Lafountain on Dec. 2, Edna Lafountain on Dec. 3 and Paul McLure on Dec. 6. A happy anniversary to Bill and Michele Barnier on Dec. 4.
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
