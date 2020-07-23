Hot! That was the weekend, in the 90s with very high humidity. Because of the heat, our family decided to have our noon meal at Bruce’s cabin on Lake Eden. It was Rhoda’s turn to cook so she brought most of the food but Mark and Jenn brought a vegetable platter and I brought the beverage and the dessert, which was a Boston Cream pie poke cake.
The grandkids had fun in the lake and so did Paul, Rhoda and Mark. Michael went kayaking and Mackenzie and Winston had fun fishing. Mackenzie caught quite a few pumpkin seed fish and Winston joyously caught one too.
• Our condolences to Bill and Maylo Baker on the passing of their daughter, Juliana “Jill” Baker Elliott, and condolences to Ben Elliott, Jill’s husband. Words cannot really express what they are going through right now. My heart and my prayers go out to the family. I know Jill will be greatly missed.
• Merilyn Clinger and her visiting family went to Benson on Saturday to a baby shower for Ashley Clinger.
Caleb and Christianna Miller left for Colorado on Friday and Mel, Megan and Anna Ruth will be leaving to go back to Colorado on Monday.
Merilyn will not be home alone for very long. Janice Wood will be coming this week and will be staying with her for about two weeks. Merilyn always seems to have someone staying there with her.
• This past week was spent going to doctor’s appointments. Steve had an appointment in Burlington on Monday. That was a quick trip down and back. We wanted to get back for Bible study that evening. Steve had another doctor’s appointment on Wednesday in Morrisville.
In between the two appointments, I had to go up to Copley Hospital to get my port flushed out and to have some blood taken. They needed to do this a week before my CAT scan, which will be on Friday. This will be my four-month checkup on my cancer-free status.
• Our car had to have an appointment too this last week. We took it to the garage on Tuesday to have the oil changed and to have a slow leak in one of the tires fixed.
The rest of the week we stayed home, except for getting a few groceries. We rested some and I did some housework. I also started doing a sewing project for someone. My biggest accomplishment was to clean out my refrigerator. I told you last week that I took the food out of our refrigerator and defrosted it overnight. The next day I washed the shelves until it looked like new. Then I started it up again and prayed that it would work. Praise the Lord, it did. We didn’t have to buy a new one, for which I am glad.
• I caught another chipmunk in my kitchen this past week, bringing the total to four. The company that was coming to seal up all their entryways won’t be coming now. It was going to cost more than we could afford. I’ll just keep catching them for now.
• Steve and I were sad this past week because it was the time we usually go to our church camp near Malone, N.Y., for the week. Each day I would think about what we might have been doing if we were there. We didn’t have camp this year because of COVID-19.
This week, Ithiel Falls Camp in Johnson would have started, but it also is closed due to COVID-19. Very sad. This certainly has been a very different year.
• A happy birthday goes to Joy Doane on July 28, to Shane Lafountain on July 29 and to David Mann, whose birthday is sometime near the end of July.
A belated happy anniversary goes to Paulette and Charlie Erickson on July 19.
Remember to drink plenty of water during these hot spells.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.