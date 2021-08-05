It didn’t feel like summer this last week. A breeze some days and made me feel chilly. My garden needs some warm weather. We got rain this last week, which helped, but now it needs the sunshine.
What a time to get a haircut. I got it cut short and now, with this cool weather, my neck is cold. I caught a cold right after this, sore throat, runny nose and now a little cough. No temperature though. I hate summer colds, but I tend to get over them fast so that’s good.
•••
On Saturday, Edna Lafountain, along with Julie, Jeremy and Taylor and their little girl, Jalyn, went to Santa’s Village in New Hampshire. She said that the place had a train you could ride, little cars on a track and three different water parks. They had a lot of fun.
It sounds like Merilyn Clinger was running a motel during Ithiel Falls campmeeting. Jim and Janice Wood from Michigan and their grandson, Dakota, stayed there one night. Dakota wanted to see everyone and say goodbye before he heads to Japan. Nancy Borden and her great granddaughter, Ava from Massachusetts, Neil and Cheryl Kidney, John Clinger and his son, Isaiah, and Ron and Mel Miller and their daughter, Anna Ruth, all stayed there. I would say that she had quite the house full.
Campmeeting was on all last week. Steve and I went every night and to all but two Bible studies in the morning. It ended Sunday after the noon meal. My friend, Lisa, from Massachusetts, stayed at our house during camp. She left to go back home Sunday afternoon. We had really good services. We also saw a lot of friends and Steve’s relatives. It was a good time.
•••
When you go to Morrisville now days allow some extra time for the construction. We didn’t allow any extra time a couple of weeks ago and were 20 minutes late for Steve’s doctor’s appointment, and we had to reschedule.
A happy birthday to Dereck Lafountain Aug. 7, to Michele Barnier Aug. 8, and Tina Koonz Aug. 10. A happy anniversary goes to Walt and Joan Tobin Aug. 6.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
