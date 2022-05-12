There was no snow last week, and hopefully it is over with until next fall. Smugglers Notch opened for the season and so did the Cambridge Junction covered bridge.
Buds on the trees are coming out and with warm weather predicted for this week the leaves will probably pop. I’ve always wanted to watch them pop, but they always seem to do it when I’m not looking.
I heard spring peepers finally at a couple of places along Route 109 as I was headed toward Waterville on Tuesday. It was good to hear them again.
George Manchester was at Merilyn Clinger’s all last week visiting. Jean and Dick Hook were also here visiting.
For Mother’s Day someone from each of Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s family stopped in to see them either on Saturday or on Sunday.
Several people from town wished their mothers a Happy Mother’s Day on Facebook and showed pictures of family being together.
In a way we celebrated Mother's Day but officially we will be celebrating it next Sunday by going to the Cajun Snack Bar. All my children gave me something for Mother’s Day. I felt so blessed. We did get together at Mark’s house on Sunday to have our belated Easter feast and to celebrate Steve’s birthday. There were 10 of us.
Our condolences to the family of Steve O’Hearn, who died April 27.
On Tuesday, I took our grandson Winston to the Echo to see the dinosaur exhibit. He liked it but he also was interested in the fish, frogs and turtles. We ate lunch at McDonalds on the way down and we got hot fudge sundaes on our way home. Steve decided to stay home. Jenn came at noon and fixed his lunch and Bruce stopped by in the afternoon.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Thursday. I had to have an infusion at the hospital. We stopped in Underhill and got our first creemee of the year. Delicious!
Our cat, an indoor cat, snuck out the front door on Thursday evening. He was outside all night. I didn’t notice he was gone until morning. I started calling his name and could hear a faint meow coming from our addition, but I couldn’t find him there. After a little while he poked his head out. I was so glad to find him. I think he was glad too. He looked scared to death.
Just a reminder that Saturday, May 14, is the spring 2022 Hazardous Waste Collection at the Lamoille Union High School from 9 a.m.-noon. No 30- or 55-gallon drums accepted. Paint is limited to 10 gallons per car. The following things are acceptable to bring: aerosols, automotive products, fertilizers, gasoline/kerosene, household cleaners, paint, paint thinners, pesticides/insecticides, pool/hobby chemicals, thermostats and thermometers and waste oil and filters. Do not bring asbestos, batteries, electronic waste, empty containers, explosives/ammunition/fireworks, fluorescent bulbs, medication and medical waste, radioactive materials, propane tanks, tires and vaping devices. It’s a great time to get rid of some of these things and do it safely.
A happy birthday to Maylo Baker on May 14 and to Walter Tobin on May 19.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
