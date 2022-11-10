What a beautiful week we’ve just had, temperatures in the 70s, even on Saturday night; it did not seem like November. On Sunday afternoon, the rain arrived, and temperatures dropped into the 60s — a little more like November.
I was able to work outside without a coat or sweater on those warm days. My vegetable garden is now ready for winter. I washed the carrots I pulled last week and put them in a bag in my refrigerator. Now, they are all ready to use for soups, chowders or whatever else for which I would like to use them. Bruce brought me a big squash and I cooked that up and froze it. We’ll have that on Thanksgiving.
Our son, Mark, and his wife, Jenn, came up to our house on Saturday and washed four windows for me that I cannot reach. After they left, I finished washing the rest of the windows downstairs. All my outside work is done except for two small things, putting the porch rocking chairs into the cellar and changing my flag. My husband, who likes sitting on the front porch, wants to see if there will be more warm weather before putting the chairs away for the winter.
I let my cat outside while I was working in the yard. He had a great time running all around but when it was time to go inside, he refused to come in. It turned dark and he was still outside and of course I was beginning to worry. I called Martha and she prayed that the cat would come in. I went to the door again and called to him and he came around the corner of the house and walked right into the house. Praise the Lord!
Monday afternoon I baked chocolate chip cookies to give out to trick-or-treaters. I put two cookies and a small chocolate bar into each bag to give out. The only kids who came were our three grandkids. I took them around to a few houses around town but didn’t see any other trick-or-treaters except a couple at the library. Waterville used to have a lot of kids going door to door all down through the town, but not anymore.
•••
I heard that the music jam was particularly good last week. It was the last time everyone would be together until spring. A few folks will be heading to Florida for winter. The jams will continue with those who are left, and they are still enjoyable. Remember, every Thursday from 9-11 p.m. the Waterville Town Hall hosts some good music.
The Waterville Town library was awarded the CLiF grant for $2,000 for new children’s books. They are sorting through them now and would love children and their parents to come in and look at them. They are open Tuesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
•••
On Sunday, Mark had our noon dinner at his house. We had hamburgers and hot dogs and green beans. I decided to do something different for dessert this week — we had root beer floats and chocolate chip cookies.
A correction. Chrissy Wade’s birthday is not on Nov. 7. Her birthday was on Sept. 25. A happy belated birthday to you Chrissy. It is Chrissy Cormier’s birthday Nov. 7. A belated happy birthday to you also. I hope everyone had a chance to vote on Tuesday.
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
