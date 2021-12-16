My article last week about the gun raffle at Waterville Elementary School has brought about much discussion and calls to our school principal.
According to Waterville Elementary School principal Jan Epstein, “Every year, for as long as I can remember, community members have organized raffles and other fundraisers outside of school, to raise money to take their children on a trip after 6th grade. This is not, and never has been, a school-sanctioned event. Parents plan this outside of school; the school does not get involved in any way. This is a group of private citizens doing something for their children.”
Seeing that we live in deer hunting country it makes sense to want to raffle off hunting rifles during the deer hunting season. It made a good fundraiser. I’m sure if any of the parents thought that this raffle would create a safety issue for the children or teachers at the school, they wouldn’t have had it.
•••
Edna Lafountain became a great-grandmother again on Dec. 8. A baby girl was born to Jeremy and Taylor O’Neil. Congratulations!
If all goes well, cards parties at the Waterville Town Hall will take place this year. They will start Saturday, Jan. 8, and run until the end of March. They will begin at 6:30 p.m. every Saturday. Bring a snack or sandwiches to share. All are welcome. Masks are required if you haven’t been fully vaccinated. If you want more information, call Donna at 802-644-5851.
The white lights have been added to the Waterville bandstand. It looks great with the red lights on the tree that stands in the middle of the bandstand. There are white lights in the windows of the town hall. A big thank you goes to the person who puts up these lights every year.
Our condolences to the family of Edith Bennett Lanphear who died Dec. 1 in Morrisville. She was a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed.
My week consisted of finishing my Christmas shopping, wrapping presents, visiting Steve at the rehab center on Tuesday and making three apple pies. Two went to my son-in-law, Paul, and the other one went to CeCe Prescott, whose name I drew at church for reading a missionary book.
Steve came home on Friday, after being in the hospital and the rehab center for seven weeks total. He was glad to get home and I was glad too.
Our family all came to our house for a birthday dinner for our son, Mark, on Sunday. He wanted lasagna and I added a green bean casserole and garlic bread. For dessert I made an applesauce cake with a whip cream topping. This is Mark’s favorite cake.
Happy birthday to Brian Allaire on Dec. 17, Ronnie Morin on Dec. 22, and to Steve Ingalls on Dec. 23.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
