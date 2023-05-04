Most of last week was cloudy with some rain off and on and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Friday was the best day last week. It was sunny for most of the day. One day last week we had some sun, then some rain, then some sleet, more rain and then the sun again. It was also windy out. What a day!

Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to a birthday party plus retirement party for their son-in-law, Gordy, in Waterbury on Sunday. Gordy has been the ranger at the boy scout camp in Eden for the past 24 years. Many people attended his party.

