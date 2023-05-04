Most of last week was cloudy with some rain off and on and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Friday was the best day last week. It was sunny for most of the day. One day last week we had some sun, then some rain, then some sleet, more rain and then the sun again. It was also windy out. What a day!
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to a birthday party plus retirement party for their son-in-law, Gordy, in Waterbury on Sunday. Gordy has been the ranger at the boy scout camp in Eden for the past 24 years. Many people attended his party.
Steve and I stayed at home all last week except for when we went out for groceries. I got some work done around the house. All my snowmen are now put away. Some of my spring and summer decorations are out, but I hope to finish the rest this week. I also finished balancing our checkbooks, paid bills, went through some papers and wrote some notes to people.
On Monday, an inspector for Efficiency Vermont came to inspect the work their workers did a couple of weeks ago. Everything checked out which was good to hear.
We didn’t have our family meal together on Sunday. Mark’s family was sick, so we all stayed and ate in our own homes. I had made two pies the night before for our meal, not knowing Jenn and our grandkids would still be sick. I made a silky chocolate cream pie and a no-bake cheesecake. I shared some of the pies with Mark’s family and I took some over to Paul and Rhoda on Monday. I took Mark’s share of the pies down to them Sunday afternoon. I knocked at their door, handed the pieces of pie to Mark at the door and then left. I didn’t want to catch anything. At my age, it’s alright to be cautious.
Here’s a reminder that the 2023 hazardous waste collection will be on Saturday, May 6 at the Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a fee of $10 per household. Cash and local checks are accepted. Acceptable items include automotive products, fertilizers, gasoline, kerosene, household cleaners, 10 gallons or less of paint, paint thinners, pesticides, insecticides, pool and hobby chemicals, thermostats and thermometers and waste oil and filters. Unacceptable items include asbestos, batteries, electronic waste, empty containers, explosives/ammunitions/fireworks, fluorescent bulbs, medication and medical waste, radioactive materials, propane tanks, tires and vaping devices. If you have any questions visit bit.ly/3Htbfwo or call 802-888-7317.
Green Up Day is also this Saturday, May 6. Green Up bags are available at the town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides to be picked up. Let’s clean up our neighborhoods.
Happy Birthday to Bill Burt on May 5, Amanda Manchester on May 8, to Brittany McLure on May 10, to Steve Davis on May 11 and Christopher Koonz and Rhoda Mingledorff, both with birthdays on May 12.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.