The hillsides are beginning to turn green, and the grass is growing. I saw several people out mowing their lawns this past weekend. Flowers are up and blossoming and the lilacs are getting ready to bloom. Sunday's temperature was in the 70s — a beautiful day.
Saturday was a great day also, perfect for Green Up Day. I saw a number of green bags on the side of the road filled with trash. Good job done to everyone who helped.
Seventeen ladies from the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene went to a ladies retreat in Lowell on Saturday, including Merilyn Clinger.
Bill and Linda Burt, from Alaska, are in town visiting for two weeks.
I was able to get a lot of work done around the house on Monday, last week. I must have gotten a burst of energy. I vacuumed through the downstairs and thoroughly cleaned the downstairs bathroom. Also, I did the dishes and emptied the garbage and did some grocery shopping. Just the usual chores that need to be done. It tired me out though.
On Thursday, Steve and I went to Burlington. I had my six-month check-up to see if I was still free from cancer. Everything went well. Still no cancer. Afterward, we went to a few stores and then ate at Denny’s.
Steve woke up in the middle of the night on Friday not feeling well. We were planning on going to Robert Mead’s celebration of life service on Friday, but instead I took Steve to the ER at Copley Hospital. He spent two nights there. He came home on Sunday just in time for his birthday dinner. He wanted chicken, baked potatoes and broccoli for the main meal and strawberry shortcake for dessert. There were nine of us at his dinner.
Our condolences go out to the family of Robert Mead who passed away on April 20. I know he will be greatly missed.
Happy birthday to Maylo Baker on May 14.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
