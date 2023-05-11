The hillsides are beginning to turn green, and the grass is growing. I saw several people out mowing their lawns this past weekend. Flowers are up and blossoming and the lilacs are getting ready to bloom. Sunday's temperature was in the 70s — a beautiful day.

Saturday was a great day also, perfect for Green Up Day. I saw a number of green bags on the side of the road filled with trash. Good job done to everyone who helped.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.