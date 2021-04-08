It was back to snow two days last week, and temperatures dipped into the 20s, 30s and 40s. This was all good for sugarmakers. From what I’ve heard though, most of the sugarmakers around here have only produced half of what they did last year and the syrup isn’t as sweet as other years.
Last year’s drought and the warm temperatures a couple of weeks ago hurt the sugaring this year. It hasn’t come to an end yet but again I say, it’s getting close. The snow has been helping the grass to turn green. I love to see the green grass.
On the News & Citizen front page last week there was a picture of a robin. I haven’t seen any yet but my friend saw three in her yard a couple of weeks ago. A sure sign of spring. Some people in town have crocuses up already. Mine haven’t come up yet.
Usually when the snow starts melting from the fields the deer start coming down from the hills, but I haven’t seen any in the fields on the Hogback Road this spring. Either they are not coming out or I’m just not there at the right time. But other people have seen deer in Waterville or on their lawns.
•••
The Adams family, 10 in all, came from Indiana and Pennsylvania last week to say goodbye to their father, who died on Wednesday. They stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s while they were here. On Easter Sunday, Clinger went to C.J. and Sharon Manchester’s for an Easter dinner.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to their son Dereck and Amy’s house for Easter dinner. The rest of Edna’s family came, some for the dinner and some just to visit. Most of those who came to visit just stayed outside. It was such a beautiful day.
Our family met at Mark and Jenn’s house for Easter. There were 10 of us. We had a delicious ham dinner. Afterwards, Mark brought our grandkids up to our house for a candy hunt. It was a fun time for all of us.
•••
Last Monday Steve went to the orthopedic doctor and they took off his boot he’s been wearing for his broken toe. He now has a sandal with a square end that he has to wear until May 11. Come to find out, Steve broke his toe in three places. Two of the bones are pretty well healed but the third bone is taking its time.
I had a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday last week, a routine cancer check. Everything is still OK. Praise the Lord! Martha Leonard went with us to Burlington. She and Steve sat out in the car during my appointment. The hospital still doesn’t allow any visitors. Afterwards we went to a few stores and then we ate out for supper. We visited my sister, Norma, for a little while after we ate. In all, it was a good day.
Our grandkids came up for the afternoon on Saturday. I was making pies for Easter dinner. Mackenzie helped me roll out the pie crust and add and mix the apples with the spices. We did a number of other things that made a fun afternoon. I ended up making four pies in all for our meal, a dozen rolls and squash.
•••
The library trustees met Wednesday evening by Zoom. The library has received a grant for a storybook walk at the library. This will be put together with some of the students at the elementary school and will be up for everyone by the end of May.
We are so excited about this project. New books will be ordered this month and will be put on the shelves in the library in time for our opening, which we hope will be by June.
A happy birthday goes to Jack Kells April 9 and to Shirley Finster April 15.
A happy anniversary goes to Steve and Patty Ingalls April 11.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
