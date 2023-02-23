The warm weather last week did start the sap running. Steve’s brother, Bruce, boiled a few times and then the cooler temperatures came in and stopped it for awhile. Another warm spell will start it again.

I headed for Virginia Beach, Virginia Monday morning, Feb. 13, to see my sister, Shirley who was dying. I got there at about 2:30 p.m. My niece, Gail and her husband, picked me up at the airport. We headed to my other niece’s house where Shirley was on hospice. Shirley was still alive when I got there. I spent the rest of the day with her. She was unresponsive but I’m sure she heard me and knew I was there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.