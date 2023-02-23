The warm weather last week did start the sap running. Steve’s brother, Bruce, boiled a few times and then the cooler temperatures came in and stopped it for awhile. Another warm spell will start it again.
I headed for Virginia Beach, Virginia Monday morning, Feb. 13, to see my sister, Shirley who was dying. I got there at about 2:30 p.m. My niece, Gail and her husband, picked me up at the airport. We headed to my other niece’s house where Shirley was on hospice. Shirley was still alive when I got there. I spent the rest of the day with her. She was unresponsive but I’m sure she heard me and knew I was there.
I stayed at Gail’s house, which was about five minutes from where Shirley was. The next morning, Valentine’s Day, Gail got a call saying my sister had just passed away. We went right over to where Shirley was and stayed until the funeral home people came and took Shirley away. I am so glad I had the time, no matter how small it was, to spend with my sister before she passed away. I believe she waited for me to get there before she died. I’m going to miss her a lot and our chats on the phone but I’m so glad she isn’t suffering anymore. It would break my heart to hear her in pain.
I went with my nieces to the funeral home on Wednesday. I didn’t go in with them as they planned all the final details for her grave-side service. I was there mostly for their support. The grave-side service was set for Tuesday, Feb. 21. I won’t be able to be there for it but talking to my sister before she died was more important to me.
Before we went to the funeral home Gail and her husband took me down to the boardwalk on Virginia Beach. It was a beautiful, sunny day with temperatures in the 70s. I hated to leave that temperature to come home to the 40s. This time at the beach helped me to accept the fact that my sister was gone. God gave me peace within. God is so good.
I stayed down in Virginia until Thursday. Thursday morning when I got up and looked at my phone and found a message from my daughter, Ruth. All she said was, “my water broke.” Remember she is the one who was pregnant. I knew she must be in labor. She had sent the message at 11:36 the night before but I didn’t see it until morning. Later that morning she sent a picture of her newborn baby. I was so excited. This was two days after my sister had passed away. The baby had come two weeks early. God blessed me during my grieving and gave me joy. God is so good.
I don’t know when I’ll get to see my new granddaughter in person, they live in Kentucky, but for now I’m so happy for Ruth and her husband and I’m enjoying the pictures they’re sending to us.
By the way I loved flying. It was my first time on an airplane. We hit some turbulence on my way home but it didn’t bother me any. I couldn’t believe how big JFK airport was. I got a wheel chair and a person wheeled me to my next terminal. I would have gotten lost otherwise.
Steve was glad to have me home. He did okay while I was gone. The ones who stayed with him did a great job.
Friday, we got back to the usual. We went to Bible study Friday night. On Saturday we went to part of Lorenda Dunham’s 60th birthday party at the church. Many people from town went to it. We did our grocery shopping afterwards.
After church on Sunday we had our family meal at Mark’s house. I didn’t have time to make a dessert for todays meal so I brought vanilla ice cream, whipped cream in the can and chocolate sauce. We ate quickly because Steve and I wanted to go to the Country Gospel Concert at the Country Church in Waterville. The church was packed. We had to sit in chairs out in the foyer. The music was great. Edna Lafountain was in charge of it. She did a great job. They plan to have another gospel concert on April 2. Plan now to attend.
Happy Birthday to Anne Burnor and to Danny Miller, both with birthdays on Feb. 24 and to Brian Towle and Charlie Erickson, both on Feb. 28.
A Happy Anniversary goes to Roger and Sue Mann on Feb. 29.
Have a great week everyone. Drive carefully on the roads when it snows this week.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.