Sugar makers have been busy tapping their trees and getting ready for sugaring. A lot of them have finished preparations and are now waiting for the warm temperatures to make the sap run. It is supposed to be up in the 50s on Thursday this week. That will help that sap to run.

The Christmas lights in the bank stand in town are now gone for another year. I noticed they were gone at the beginning of last week.

