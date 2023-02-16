Sugar makers have been busy tapping their trees and getting ready for sugaring. A lot of them have finished preparations and are now waiting for the warm temperatures to make the sap run. It is supposed to be up in the 50s on Thursday this week. That will help that sap to run.
The Christmas lights in the bank stand in town are now gone for another year. I noticed they were gone at the beginning of last week.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Monday last week. I needed to buy a birthday present for our daughter, Rhoda. We bought some things for her and then we ate out for supper. We went to visit my sister, Norma on our way home.
We stayed home on Tuesday. I made date nut brownies and broccoli cheese soup for Prime Timers on Wednesday. Prime Timer’s, a senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, was held at Merilyn Clinger’s this month. We were few, but we had a good time.
I got a call from my niece, Gail, Wednesday evening. She is my sister, Shirley’s, daughter who lives in Virginia Beach. She told me that my sister, who had been in the hospital for quite a few days with pneumonia and sepsis, was being put in hospice and was only given 2-3 days to live.
When I heard the news, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know how I could leave my husband, who has been falling lately and it would be hard for him to go with me, plus we couldn't afford to go. But on the other hand, I wanted to go to be with my sister. I had decided I wasn't going, and I was feeling bad. I put it in the Lord’s hands. I also posted on Facebook about my sister on Thursday and so after reading it many people told me they were praying for me and my sister. As an answer to prayer, two special people came to my rescue. One of them offered to stay with Steve while I was gone and the other one paid for my airline ticket. When these two people told me what they would do for me, I sat down and cried. I was so overwhelmed and so thankful. It took a day for it to sink in. Then I started looking for an airline ticket. I’m leaving Monday morning. My sister is still hanging on. I think she is waiting for me to get there. I hope I get there in time.
I’ve never flown before so this will be quite an experience. At church on Sunday, another person gave me some money to help me buy my lunch or a snack on the way down and on the way home. Again, I was very thankful.
Saturday, I made two pies, a blueberry pie for CeCe from our church and an apple pie for our Sunday meal. I also made the crust for a lemon meringue pie which I finished on Sunday. I also started getting things done around the house that had to be done before I went. I didn’t get them all done but I did do some of them.
We had our family meal over at Paul and Rhoda’s on Sunday. She made a delicious soup and Paul made corn muffins with hot dogs in them. They were good too.
Sunday evening, I packed my suitcase and carry-on and finished getting some more things done around the house. I was too busy to watch the Super Bowl, but I checked in on it a couple of times. I did see the ending. The Chiefs won 38 to 35 over the Eagles. A very close game.
Mark your calendars for March 25 at 6:30 p.m. The Band “King Me” will be at the Waterville Town Hall. I believe this is another fundraiser for the 6th graders. More details will come later.
A reminder that the Country Concert will be held this coming Sunday, February 19, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Waterville Country Church (440 Route 109). We’re looking forward to another great time with Edna Lafountain and fellow musicians entertaining us with gospel favorites! Light refreshments will be served. Donations appreciated, but not required, to help with refurbishing the church and future events.
Have a great week everyone!
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
