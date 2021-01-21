We finally got a snowstorm starting early Saturday morning. It lasted until Sunday afternoon. According to the weather report, Johnson got 10 inches of snow. We’re close to Johnson but I think we got a little less.
The roads didn’t look too good Sunday morning so Steve and I stayed home from church. We were able to watch the service on my tablet. I never used to mind driving in the snow but as I get older it bothers me more.
Before we got the snow it was icy in spots outside. Steve slipped on some ice and went down but wasn’t hurt. Be careful when you go outside. We got rain before we got the snow so there is probably ice under that snow.
A relative of ours fell this past week but she was inside the house. She bruised a rib, which is quite painful. Steve also slid off a chair this past week. He didn’t get all the way on when he sat down but he didn’t get hurt. So I guess we can fall whether we are inside or outside. So be careful wherever you are.
I took down my Christmas lights and decorations on our front porch on Friday when the temperature outside was about 40 degrees. There was a little breeze but it wasn’t too bad. I now have snowflakes decorating the outside.
My Christmas decorations are almost put away. I was able to vacuum through downstairs and put my chair and lamp back where we had the Christmas tree. My snowmen are beginning to come out. With the kitten here now I won’t be putting all my snowmen out.
Edna Lafountain took down her Christmas decorations outside on Friday too. It was a good day for it.
•••
The Waterville town clerk and other town officers have been gearing up for town meeting day. What that actually means, I’m not sure. Many towns in the area haven’t made any decisions yet about whether or not a town meeting will be held this year. It could be held with restrictions or at a later date or not at all. I’ve heard all sorts of things. We’ll just have to wait and see what really happens.
•••
On Monday, Steve and I went to Burlington. We both had eye appointments in the morning. We ate out for lunch and then Steve had a doctor’s appointment at the hospital. We went to a couple of stores afterwards and then we ate out in a nice restaurant for my birthday. We visited my sister afterwards and then we headed home. It was a long day.
For lunch on Monday we ate at Al’s French Fries in South Burlington. As I drove into a parking space outside the restaurant the elderly man in the car next to us motioned for me to roll down my window. I rolled it down and he said to me, “Are you planning on eating in there,” as he pointed to the restaurant. I said, “Yes.” He said, “I’m sorry but they are all out of food.”
“What!” I looked quite surprised. During this whole time he had a very straight face but then all of a sudden he started laughing and he said, “I’m only kidding.” So I started laughing too and told him, “Thank you for the good laugh. It’s what I needed today.” I was thinking about it afterwards and I think that everyone needs a good laugh every now and then. Maybe you can help someone laugh today.
Steve had another doctor’s appointment Thursday afternoon in Morrisville. After the appointment we went grocery shopping.
Steve and I were invited to a friend’s house for supper on Friday. It was wonderful to see them again. We had a wonderful time of fellowship and the food was delicious.
Because of the bad weather Sunday our family didn’t meet for our noon meal. Steve and I had a quiet day by ourselves.
A happy birthday goes to Josie Cushing on Jan. 23, and to David Cushing and Bob Burnor on Jan. 27.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.