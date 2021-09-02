After a very hot start to last week, the weather finally cooled down Friday. It went from the upper 80s and low 90s with high humidity to the upper 70s with low humidity. It felt so much better.
The temperature change was just in time for our daughter’s wedding reception Friday night. It was a beautiful evening for a barbecue, which is what our daughter wanted. We had a barbershop quartet, called the Chordination, come and sing to the people while they ate. The bride and groom fed each other some of the delicious cake that Joy Doane made. In all, it was a very enjoyable evening.
People came from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, southern Vermont, New York and Maine. And the bride and groom were from Kentucky.
Our daughter and her husband took Steve and I out for lunch on Friday. Afterwards I drove them to the airport where they picked up a rental car. They had flown here on Wednesday. We had picked them up at the airport at 10:20 p.m. They decided to drive back to Kentucky so they could take all their presents and some of Ruth’s things still at our house.
On our way to Burlington, on Route 109, a black bear cub ran across the road in front of our car. He was awfully cute. I looked around to see if the mother bear was nearby, but I didn’t see her. I just drove on. I didn’t want to wait to see if she would show up.
•••
The Lowell Music Jams will not take place for the month of September due to the COVID threat. They will reevaluate later in September and decide what to do in October. Edna and Dereck Lafountain had been going up there to their jams. Edna said that the jam here in Waterville will still take place every Thursday morning in September.
The Waterville town library trustees met Tuesday night at the library last week. We decided not to be open on Thursday evenings anymore this year. Hardly anybody was coming into the library that night. We will still be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays for the month of September. We would like to be open in October but it will depend upon the weather.
•••
I finally picked some produce from my garden. I picked two zucchini, a summer squash and some green beans. My cucumber plants are full of blossoms. I hope I get some cucumbers. The temperature has to warm up a little though. I just don’t want it as hot as last week.
On Thursday, I had my second infusion. Everything went well. We did a couple of errands and then we came home.
Our Sunday family meal was at our house this week. Justin and Ruth went back to Kentucky Saturday morning and Brittany, our granddaughter, left Sunday morning to go back to Maine. Our house is now empty again. Paul and Rhoda couldn’t come so it was only Mark and Jenn, the kids, and Steve and I. We had baked potatoes, barbecue chicken, summer squash casserole and carrots with some of the wedding reception cake for dessert with ice cream.
A happy birthday to Jenn Manchester Gabriel and Kristin Wells on Sept. 8.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
