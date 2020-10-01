We had some beautiful days last week, especially Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures were in the upper 70s and lower 80s and the fall foliage was spectacular. The reds, yellows and oranges were so vivid.
We had our family Sunday meal up at Bruce’s camp on Lake Eden. It was the perfect day to eat outside. There was a nice, warm breeze. I took some pictures at the lake and as we drove home past Belvidere Pond we stopped and took some more pictures. A lot of people were out leaf peeping and taking pictures.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain, along with their daughter, Julie, and her husband, rode around Grand Isle Sunday. They stopped at two apple orchards.
A number of people I have talked to have been to apple orchards lately. Bruce went to one and got a lot of apples. He makes apple cider. We had some of it Sunday, and it was very good.
This was the last weekend that Cajun Snack Bar was open. Sunday they closed for the season. Joe’s Snack Bar in Jericho will be closing for the season this coming weekend. It’s that time of the year.
•••
Peg Chick has been staying at Merilyn Clinger’s this last week while she visited her grandchildren.
Roy Barry, Edna’s uncle, passed away last week. On Saturday, Edna went to a celebration of life up in the woods in Belvidere for him.
Steve’s cousin, Bob Whiting, of Houghton, N.Y., died Saturday, Sept,. 25. He was born in Morrisville and lived in Johnson and Worcester when he was growing up. He will be greatly missed by many people.
•••
Last Thursday I had a colonoscopy at the UVM hospital in Burlington. Wednesday I was on that liquid diet and then I had to drink that gallon of awful drink. I was hoping to lose some weight from this. I lost four pounds but chances are they won’t stay off. Oh, well! It was one way at looking at an awful procedure. Our daughter, Rhoda, went with us and drove me home.
•••
At the beginning of last week I cleaned out my vegetable garden except for my carrots and beets. I hope to pull them this week. As I cleaned up the vines from my pumpkins in the garden I found that I had nine pumpkins instead of the four I mentioned a couple of weeks ago. That’s a record for me. I also found three winter squashes. One of them I cooked for supper Saturday night. Very good.
I pulled my corn stalks up and put them around our mailbox for fall. Bruce brought me corn stalks from his garden to put on our front porch.
Now I need to cut back my flowers in my flower gardens and get the gardens ready for the winter.
I saw on Facebook that Lucille and Arthur Tilton harvested a lot of potatoes this week. One of them was in the shape of a heart and they found it on their 40th wedding anniversary. Awesome.
I miss the chicken and biscuit dinners we used to have every September at the elementary school put on by the Union Church. So this last week I made some chicken and biscuits with mashed potatoes and winter squash. It was very good and it brought back memories of our town suppers. The only thing I didn’t make was the coleslaw, but I could almost taste it in my memories.
The Union Church has been meeting every Sunday morning on the village green during the summer months. They are still doing it until the weather gets too cold.
A happy birthday goes to Sarah Manchester Collins on Oct. 5.
Have a great week everyone and enjoy the beauty of the fall foliage while it lasts.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
