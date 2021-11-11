We finally got our first frost of the season. It was late in coming this year but that didn’t bother me any. I think we had frost about every night this last week, temperatures were in the 20s. It is back to scraping windshields again. We even had some snow, but it soon melted.
Linda Wilson-Miller harvested her peppermint plant recently, which she said did very well this year. She was able to get that done before the frost hit.
Merilyn Clinger held a DAR meeting at her house this last week.
Rifle deer hunting season starts this Saturday and goes for two weeks. Have fun hunting. I hope you get a deer but remember to play it safe.
Steve was moved to the University of Vermont Medical Center Sunday. I think that a lot of his confusion is medicine oriented. His doctor is down in Burlington so hopefully they can figure things out and get him on the road to recovery.
I drove down to the hospital in Burlington after Steve was transported there. I helped him to get settled into his room. I ate my supper with him and then I started home. On my way I decided to stop by and see my sister. With all that has been happening I haven’t seen her for over a month. I didn’t get home until 10:15 p.m.
I spent most of my time last week going up to Copley Hospital to see Steve. He was doing so much better in the middle of last week but then, suddenly, overnight it seems, he was bad again. Things in our lives can happen so quickly. It’s so easy to get discouraged so you sit there and cry about what’s happening. But with God’s help you don’t have to stay there. Look for the good things around you and smile, even laugh. Laughter is good medicine.
One example of this happened last week. I went to the cafeteria at Copley Hospital and on my way in a young man and his mother were also going in. He had his face covered by his shirt because he had forgotten his mask at home. He said he works there, and he lives nearby but he had forgotten to get his salad before going home so he was back to get it. I think the salad was for his mom. After they left, I went up to the cashier to pay for my meal. The cashier then told me that the guy I was talking to paid for my meal. I was so surprised. Whoever you are, thank you so much. It cheered me up and put a smile on my face.
We never know when we perform an act of kindness, how it will affect the other person. I pray that I too can bring a smile to someone’s face this week and I hope you can too.
A happy birthday goes Sherrie Burt on Nov. 18.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
