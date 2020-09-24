Crisp, cool air with leaves turning the colors of yellow, red and orange and some leaves falling to the ground. Last week, a few nights saw temperatures dip to 32 degrees or below. Daytime temperatures were only in the 50s a couple of days. Sure signs of fall.
The low temperatures brought a widespread frost and an end to my garden. The frost came early this year. Usually it doesn’t come until sometime in October, giving my vegetables a little more time to grow. Fortunately my garden was pretty well through its growing season so I didn’t lose anything.
On Sunday, Dereck and Edna Lafountain, along with their son Dereck and his wife, Amy, drove up the toll road in Stowe to the top of Mt. Mansfield. Edna said that they could see Lake Champlain, Mt. Washington in New Hampshire and the Adirondack Mountains in New York but they were hazy. It was a beautiful day to be up there.
There was another wedding reception at the town hall on Saturday. Tables were set up out on the lawn. It was a little chilly that day but I don’t think the bride and groom noticed. Our town hall is certainly being used these days.
Thursday was a busy day. First a Sears appliance repair man came to look at our refrigerator, When he took off the back panel on the freezer department the coils were all covered with ice. He thawed it out and put things back together. Hopefully it will stop leaking for a while.
•••
Later Thursday my niece, Chris, came and filled in all the holes in my foundation where mice might enter, with some kind of expanding foam. Mice will eventually chew through it but hopefully by then our cat will be old enough to caught and kill them. Chris stayed for supper and then headed back to Essex. She’ll be back next week to finish the job.
On Saturday, Steve and I took our youngest grandson, Winston, to ECHO. He’ll be three in December. Winston loved the place. He loved looking at the fish, turtles and the snake. He also like playing at the water table. On the way home we stopped at McDonald’s to get a creemee and Winston also had a happy meal. It was a fun day.
Sunday’s meal was a celebration of Monty’s birthday. He turns 10 on Wednesday of this week. All he wanted to eat was green bean casserole. Mark added chicken and hot dogs to the meal. For dessert Monty wanted an ice cream cake plus chocolate and vanilla ice cream. You don’t need both at the same time but Monty thought we did, so we did. It wasn’t too bad. Delicious really.
I decorated our kitchen and our front porch with apple decorations last week. September is the month for apples. This week I hope to take care of my lighthouses and start decorating for fall. I am putting out fewer decorations this year because our kitten likes to knock my knick-knacks off the furniture and I don’t want them broken. He has already broken three things.
•••
The town has been working on the hill on Lapland Road in Waterville this past week. They put in a culvert across the road and dug ditches down the side of the road and lined them with rocks. That should help the road from washing out during a heavy rain storm.
Mark, our son, is fixing his front porch. It needs a new roof and one of the support poles was rotted out. That porch must be about 80 years old or more. It has lasted quite awhile.
A happy birthday goes to Chrissy Wade on Sept. 25. A happy anniversary to Arthur and Lucille Tilton on Sept. 27.
— Sue Davis, 644-5111
