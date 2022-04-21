Just when you think warmer weather and spring is here, it turns cooler, and we get snow showers. That’s what happened Sunday and we got more snow on Tuesday. Being born in Vermont, I should know that this is typical weather for spring. But every now and then it does get warm early in the spring and stays that way, but not this year. Oh, well, I still love Vermont.
I heard the peepers peeping in Essex Junction on Thursday. A frog hopped across the road in front of our car just outside of Essex as we were heading home. I haven’t heard them up our way yet. I’m sure we will soon. I love to hear them.
PrimeTimers, a senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met at Merilyn Clinger’s on April 13. We had a good time of playing games, fellowship and sharing our noon meal together. I made beef stroganoff to share and date brownies for dessert.
We got our income tax done and sent in thanks to Joy Doane. I’m always glad when we get that done.
•••
Dereck and Edna Lafountain rented out the Waterville town hall this year to have Easter dinner. Most of the family came for a total head count of 23.
Merilyn Clinger went to Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff’s for Easter. Rhoda and Dale’s daughter and family from Underhill came for dinner also.
C.J. and Sharon Manchester had a quiet dinner at their house with their daughter and her husband and children.
Our Easter dinner has been put on hold for two weeks. Our daughter came down with COVID-19 a few days before Easter. We all decided to wait until she gets better to have the dinner.
Mark’s family and Steve and I decided to each have our own dinner at our own houses instead. Later Sunday afternoon, Mark and his family came up to our house for the kids to look for Easter candy hidden around the inside of our house. Everyone, even Mark and Jenn, had a good time looking for the candy.
Our church had an Easter breakfast Sunday morning. I made a Bundt cake breakfast, which is made with eggs, ham, cheese, tater tots and cut up Pillsbury biscuits. It was my first time making it and it turned out pretty good. I like trying new recipes.
Happy birthday to Mackenzie Davis April 27.
Have a great week everyone. Start thinking about Green Up Day on Saturday, May 7. More details will be coming next week.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
