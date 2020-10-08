The beautiful fall foliage we had last weekend is almost gone now. A couple of days of rain and wind last week blew a lot of leaves off the trees. It is still pretty out, not all the leaves are gone, but it doesn't look like it did a week ago on Sunday. The temperature has dropped back down into the 60s during the day and low 40s or upper 30s at night. I hope we get a few more days of warmer weather so I can finish up my outside work before it gets too cold.
A lot of corn has been cut in the fields around this area this last week. Our son-in-law, Paul, had his corn cut last week also.
We are now in bow season. Jeremy O'Neil got a 4 pointer, 175-pound deer last week. Congratulations Jeremy.
Our kitten was taken to the vets last week. He has gained 1 pound during the last month. He had some more shots, a worm pill and was treated for fleas. He also had his nails clipped which I am so thankful for. I have a lot of claw scratches on my hands and legs. He does it when he is playing but it still hurts. He slept the rest of the day.
The other night I was watching TV when the cat ran into a corner of our living room. The next thing I knew he was out in the middle of the floor playing with a toy or so I thought it was a toy. I looked closer and realized he was playing with a mouse. Fortunately, the mouse was dead. He was throwing it up into the air and batting it around. Silly cat! I believe he is going to be a good mouser. I praised him for getting the mouse and then I threw it outside.
I set some traps down cellar and caught seven mice in two days. Counting the one the cat caught that make eight mice caught last week. I found mice droppings in the two kitchen drawers they were in last year. I washed everything in Clorox and then washed them in hot soapy water. They are now on my shelf and table until the mice leave. Hopefully we'll get rid of them soon.
Merilyn Clinger had supper with her cousins, Dave and Sam Waterman from Raymond, N.H., last Wednesday. A few other family members were there too.
Our condolences go out to Larry Coburn’s family. Larry passed away on Sept. 24.
Last Wednesday I had two doctor's appointments in Burlington. We ate at the hospital's cafe in between appointments. My last appointment was a checkup to make sure I am still cancer free. I got a call on Thursday from my oncologist who said I was doing good. I am still cancer free. Praise the Lord! After we left the hospital we went to a few stores where I bought a cat carrier and a scratching post for our kitten.
Our Sunday meal was at our house this last weekend. The grand kids love playing with the kitten. We had loaded potatoes, venison and summer squash casserole for our meal. We also had hot dogs for those who didn't like venison, mainly the kids. For dessert we had Ben and Jerry's ice cream.
The Waterville Elementary School is having a pumpkin and craft sale on Oct. 17 on the village green. More details will come next week.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.