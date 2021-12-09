Our weather has been in a yo-yo pattern. We started the week out with cold weather and some snow. Then on Thursday it warmed up to the 40s and rained. On Saturday it was back to sleet and then more snow and cold weather in the 20s. Monday of this week it is supposed to be rainy, temperatures in the 50s and high winds. I hope this winter doesn’t continue in this up and down pattern. I don’t know about you, but I like the snow.
One more deer was recorded in Waterville at the beginning of last week. Alan Machia got 163-pound, 8-point deer. The winner of the buck pool goes to Alan Manchester whose deer was 190 pound, 2 points. I believe he gets two thirds of the money from the buck pool. The lottery winner was Dan Myers. He gets one third of the buck pool money.
Waterville six graders raffled four guns from M & R Guns and Ammo as a fundraiser. First prize went to Frank Hall. Second prize winner was Noel Dodge, third prize winner was Josh Whittemore and fourth prize winner went to Joe Ellis. There was also a wood raffle, and the winner was Rene Maxfield.
They are talking about having another gun raffle sometime early in the spring. I’ll try to let you know about this one when it starts instead of after it is over.
•••
Ruth and I went Christmas shopping on Monday, Nov. 29. We went to stores in Johnson, Morrisville, Stowe, Waterbury Center and Burlington. We also went to visit Steve at the rehab center. He is improving each day. They said that he can come home this Thursday. He can hardly wait.
Mark installed a railing in our stairway Saturday. Steve will have to go up the stairs at night to bed. I still haven’t found anyone to put our carpet back yet but I’m waiting to hear from one person. They couldn’t do it before Christmas but hopefully he can do it sometime in January. It would be better for Steve if he didn’t have to climb the stairs.
I had to get up at the unheard hour of 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. I’m not a morning person. Ruth and I left at 4:45 a.m. to take her to the airport. She is now safely back in Kentucky. She’ll be back again for Christmas. After dropping her off I came back home and went back to bed. I slept until noon.
I had a dentist appointment on Wednesday. They removed a crown and filled the tooth that was decayed under it. Then they took some molds of the tooth to make a new crown. I go back in a couple of weeks to have the crown put back on.
After I left the dentist, I went to see Steve. Then I did a little Christmas shopping on my way home.
Thursday and Friday I stayed home. I replaced my fall decorations outside with Christmas ones. I also started decorating the inside of the house for Christmas. I hope to get that done this week before Steve comes home.
I was back in Burlington on Saturday to see Steve. Afterwards I went to the mall to do some more shopping. I’ve got my Christmas shopping almost done. I only have a few things to pick up on Tuesday and then I am done. I haven’t had my Christmas shopping done this early since I was pregnant with our son back in the 1970s. I wanted everything finished for Christmas before he was born, which was on the 16th.
Saturday night, after shopping and eating out, I drove home in a snowstorm. I went very slow, 20-30 mph most of the way home. I made it home safely at 11:30 p.m.
We had a birthday dinner for our son-in-law, Paul, on Sunday at our house. He wanted blueberry pancakes and I added hash browns and sausage. For dessert he wanted pineapple up-side-down cake. There were eight of us.
A happy birthday to Josh Davis on Dec. 10, and to Mark Davis and Tony Gillespie, both with birthdays on Dec. 16.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
