The weather last Wednesday was terrible. It poured rain off and on all day with wind, thunder and lightning. It was a good day to stay inside and relax. The rest of the days last week were in the 40s or 50s with plenty of sunshine. It looked warm outside, but the breeze was chilly. Nights were still cool with temperatures in the 20s or 30s. Still good weather for sugaring.
I changed our sheets last week. I still put flannel sheets back on the bed, but I took off one of the blankets, the wool one. As the weather warms up, I’ll keep taking off blankets, one at a time until I’m down to one.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Tuesday. I picked up a couple of items and then we came home. It was a nice day for a ride.
Steve got his hair cut on Thursday. It was getting pretty long. Thursday evening we went to the Maundy Thursday service at our church.
Our grandson, Michael came home for Easter this year. He stayed at our house. He arrived on Friday and returned home, near Rochester, N.Y., on Monday. It was good to have him at home.
George Manchester and Phil Dolinger visited Merilyn Clinger for three days last week.
On Sunday, Clinger and Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff went to Lorenda Dunham’s for an Easter dinner. I heard that there were quite a few people there.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain had an Easter dinner at Dereck and Amy’s house. Most of the family was there. They also had facetime with Jeremy and Taylor and their girls in Kentucky.
Our Easter dinner was at Mark’s house. There were nine of us present. Michael cooked a delicious ham. I stayed up the night before until 4 a.m., making four pies for dessert. I also made two pies for two people at church along with rolls and some squash for our Easter dinner. Now, I’m very tired.
The Union Church in town had a sunrise service on the Village Green Sunday morning with breakfast afterward at the church.
Sunday morning started out with Easter breakfast at our church. I brought a fruit bowl to share with everyone. After church and our dinner, I went home and hid candy around the inside of our house with Michael’s help. When they were all hidden, Mark’s kids came up to find the candy and had a great time doing it.
The annual meeting of the Waterville Cemetery Association will be held on Monday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterville Town Hall. Mark your calendars now. All are welcome.
Happy birthday Cheyenne Grant on April 17. Happy anniversary to Brent and Janice Lafountain on April 17 and to Ricky and Nicole Whittemore, whose anniversary is sometime this month.
Have a great week everyone! Enjoy the warm weather this week.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
