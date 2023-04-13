The weather last Wednesday was terrible. It poured rain off and on all day with wind, thunder and lightning. It was a good day to stay inside and relax. The rest of the days last week were in the 40s or 50s with plenty of sunshine. It looked warm outside, but the breeze was chilly. Nights were still cool with temperatures in the 20s or 30s. Still good weather for sugaring.

I changed our sheets last week. I still put flannel sheets back on the bed, but I took off one of the blankets, the wool one. As the weather warms up, I’ll keep taking off blankets, one at a time until I’m down to one.

