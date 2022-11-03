What beautiful fall weather we have been having. Even though the nights have been in the 20s, the days have been in the 60s, with plenty of sunshine. It got up into the lower 70s for two days last week. With temperatures in the 20s in the mornings I had to get out my window scraper to scrape the car windows. I also need to think about getting my winter tires put on the car.
The Country Church in Waterville hosted a food and clothing drive these past two weeks. Many thanks to those who participated to support our neighbors. Look for other community events soon. Prayer time is being held on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Mark your calendar for the next fundraiser for the Waterville/Belvidere sixth-grader students. The Eames Brothers Band will hold a concert in the town hall on Dec. 3. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, and free for those 12 and under. There will be food and baked goods available along with a raffle with a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card, a cord of wood, a youth season pass to Smuggs and much more. This will be a great way to support the students.
•••
I was planning to work in my gardens, but I was sick. I had terrible stomach pains, so I stayed quiet and didn’t do anything. It made me sick even to look at food. By Tuesday evening I couldn’t take any more pain, so I called an ambulance and went up to Copley. They thought that it might be gastroesophageal reflux disease. They increased my acid reflux medicine, which helped to relieve the pain, but I still can’t eat very much and must eat carefully. It’s slowly getting better. One good thing about it is that I’ve lost 10 pounds. Mark brought Steve up when I was in the hospital and stayed with me, bringing us both home when I was discharged.
I didn’t feel like doing any work around the house until Friday. After resting all week, and not eating much, I was quite weak. It doesn’t take long for your body to get out of shape. I vacuumed through the downstairs Friday. It took me a long time to do it, but I got it done.
Saturday morning, I had an appointment with my family doctor as a follow-up to my visit to the ER. After the appointment I got a few groceries and we headed home.
In the afternoon Jenn, our daughter-in-law, Mackenzie and Winston came up to our house and helped me do some outside work. Jenn cut back my main flower bed for the winter before the four of us went down to my vegetable garden to pull carrots. The kids love doing this. After they left, I went back down to the vegetable garden and pulled up all the black plastic. Now, all I have to do is to rake the garden and then I’m done. My strength is gradually coming back.
•••
It was Mark’s turn to have the Sunday noon meal, but he wasn’t feeling very well so we ate at our own homes. Rhoda wasn’t feeling well either.
Later in the afternoon Steve and I went over to Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene to the trunk-or-treat event. Everyone did a great job decorating their trunks. They also had free hot dogs, popcorn and a horse-drawn wagon ride. The weather was great this year for it. Mark, Jenn and the kids went over to as well.
A happy birthday to Brenda Slate on Nov. 5, to Chrissy Wade on Nov. 7, to Lorraine Simays and Charles Burt, both with birthdays on Nov. 8, and to Marlene Tobin on Nov. 10.
Have a great week everyone. I hope everyone had a safe and fun Halloween. Remember to set your clocks back one hour this Nov. 6. I’m looking forward to the extra hour of sleep.
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
