Kelly and Lavina Adams stayed with Merilyn Clinger for the weekend. They were here for his father’s funeral.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain rode down to Essex on Thursday with Julie and Gordy to see Jacob and Danielle’s baby girl, who was born on June 19. This makes Dereck and Edna’s second great-granddaughter. The baby’s name is Eleanor.
A number of the members of the cemetery association and some of their children went up to the cemetery in town on Saturday to prune bushes and clean up around the gravestones. Edna said that they got quite a bit done before it started to rain. Edna said that she wished more young people would take an interest in joining the association.
While in my garden, I heard a meow. I looked up and there was my cat staring at me. He’s an indoor cat and shouldn’t be outside. He started chasing something into the bamboo and was having a great time. I hated to stop his fun but I was afraid he might run up to the road and get hit by a car, so I called to him and he came to me so I was able to pick him up and put him back into the house.
I found the door to our basement had blown open. The cat just wondered down the stairs and out the door to the patio and then down to the garden. That was his adventure for the week.
•••
On Tuesday it was my turn to open the town library from 10-1. It seemed good to be back. I shelved some books and we had a couple of patrons come in to return books and to get some more. It was a great day. Hope you have the time to come to the library this summer. We have some great new books.
•••
Our daughter, Ruth, got married on Friday, June 25, in Kentucky. No guests were invited because it took place beside a pond with a waterfall and you had to walk to it through the woods. There was no place for chairs for people to sit if they did come.
Our granddaughter, Brittany, was her matron of honor. Ruth and her fiancé, Justin, were joined by Brittany, the best man, the preacher and the photographer, and Justin’s three children. A video was taken of the wedding that I’ll be able to watch when they come to Vermont in August. We plan to give them a wedding reception at that time. For their honeymoon they are flying to Hawaii.
On Saturday, Steve and I went to the Strawberry Festival at Sterling View. The strawberry shortcake was delicious. We were able to make it to one garage sale before it started to rain. We saw a number of people we know there.
A happy birthday to Kim Purdy Shakallis on July 5.
A happy anniversary to Paul and Rhoda McLure and C.J. and Sharon Manchester on July 3, and to Tennyson and Joy Doane on July 7.
Don’t overdo in the heat this week. I want to wish everyone a great and safe 4th of July.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
