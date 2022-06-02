The weather hasn’t been too bad this past week. We had some rain and temperatures in the 60s and 70s with low humidity. Great for working outside but I haven’t got there yet. Hopefully I can work outside on Memorial Day.
The lilacs have come and are now almost gone. They didn’t seem to last very long this year. They were beautiful while they were here. The grass is certainly growing fast. Our son cut our grass last Saturday and by this Saturday it was long again. He had to mow it again.
The celebration of life for Becky Duffy will be held Saturday, June 4, at the Waterville Town Hall from 1-4 p.m. All are invited to come and celebrate the life of a wonderful person who will be missed greatly.
Just a reminder that Waterville has a great library. The current opening times are Tuesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More days might be added as summer approaches.
Don’t forget about Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, June 7, either at the town green or in the town hall. It starts at 10 in the morning.
•••
On Monday, May 23, Steve and I took our car up to a service station in Morrisville to have our winter tires taken off and our summer tires put on.
On Wednesday, I made three pies, one, an apple pie, for Bruce Davis for helping start our car a couple of weeks ago, and two pumpkin pies, one I gave away and one for Steve.
It was off to Burlington on Thursday. I had bought some geraniums to put in my flower gardens next to the front porch. I needed to get some small white flowers to put in front of the geraniums and Duffy’s didn’t have them. I went to Claussen’s in Colchester and they had them. I’m going to plant them on Memorial Day.
Then, Steve and I ate out at Wendy’s for supper and the we went to visit my sister, Norma, and my niece, Chris.
On Sunday our family finally went to Cajun Snack Bar for our noon meal. We called in our food orders so when we got there it was all ready. We ate our meal on one of their picnic tables. It was a beautiful day to eat outside.
School is almost out for the summer. Our granddaughter, Mackenzie, says that there are nine more days of school. It doesn’t seem like a whole school year has almost gone by. It went by so fast.
A happy birthday to Jenn Davis and Dereck Lafountain, both with birthdays on June 8. A happy anniversary to Ronnie and Judy Locke on June 8.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
