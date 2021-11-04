We got quite a bit of rain this past weekend. It was quite chilly out too. It rained about the time trick or treaters were going out. Despite the rain 26 people came to the Waterville library for trick or treating Sunday night. The winner of the candy corn contest and the winner of the drawing for the dragon will become known at the next trustees meeting on Nov. 16.
There is a sign-up sheet at the library, at the store and at the post office to see if people in town want the library to be open during the winter months. Please sign one of these sheets if you would like to see us open during this time.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain had to get a new hot-water heater this past week. They were thankful for the friends and family members who came and helped them put it down in their cellar and set it up.
Merilyn Clinger went to the 50th anniversary service at the United Church of Johnson last Sunday. She enjoyed visiting with several people she hadn’t seen for some time.
My COVID quarantine time was over on Tuesday last week. I felt fine so I got rid of my garbage and went to the grocery store on Wednesday and to the post office. It seemed good to be outside.
On Thursday I took our car to Morrisville and had winter tires put on it. Now I’m ready for the snow. But I still have some outside work to do so I don’t want it to snow yet. This coming week is going to be cool outside. Hopefully it will warm up one day next week so I can finish.
•••
I missed trick or treating on Sunday. I bought candy to give out but early Saturday morning, about 4:30 a.m., I started having sharp pains in my right foot near my little toe and it wouldn’t go away even with Tylenol. So, Saturday afternoon I drove myself up to Copley Hospital where they kept me until Monday afternoon. They thought I might have a blood clot but after an ultrasound on Monday, they said I didn’t have any clots for which I was grateful.
They still don’t know what caused the pain in my foot, but it did go away. Hopefully it won’t come back. So now that I’ve missed the trick or treating, I’ll have to eat all my chocolate bars I bought by myself. I only can have one a day so maybe I’ll share them with my grandkids!
Steve is still in the hospital. He isn’t doing so well. My room, when I was there, was only two doors away. They let me walk to his room and sit with him for a while each day. I don’t believe he will be home for a while. They were talking about sending him to a rehab center. Time will tell.
A happy birthday to Chrissy Wade on Nov. 7, Lorraine Simays and Charles Burt on Nov. 8 and Marlene Tobin on Nov. 10.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
