We had all sorts of weather this past week. We had 70-degree weather on Thursday, much-needed rain on Friday and then windy, chilly weather on Saturday. Sunday morning featured a hard frost. We had to scrape our windshield for the first time this fall.
There was even snow in the Northeast Kingdom and on the mountaintops and in northern New Hampshire. I’m glad we didn’t get any of the white stuff but I’m sure it is coming soon.
Thursday was such a beautiful day. It hit 77 degrees in Burlington. I should have worked outside that day, finishing things for winter, but instead Steve and I went to Burlington. We had a couple of things to pick up and then we went car hunting. We hope to get a different car before winter. We found some possibilities but nothing definite yet.
We picked up some food from Burger King and then we drove to Perkins Pier in downtown Burlington to eat. We ate in the car because the wind was blowing hard, but it was still great just to sit there and watch the waves on the lake and the sun as it went down behind a dark cloud. Even though it was windy it was still warm out.
After the sun went down we went to visit my sister, Norma, on our way home.
•••
Congratulations goes to Keaton Lafountain, who got a deer on Saturday. It had small horns and weighed 103 pounds. Bow season is in full swing now. This Saturday and Sunday will be junior hunters day. I hope many others will get a deer. Good eating for the winter.
•••
Prime Timers, a senior program at our church, met Wednesday at the Ithiel Falls campgrounds. Only five of us met. A number of our people prefer not to meet with us until COVID-19 is under control. Hopefully next year we’ll all meet together. It was a little chilly at the campgrounds. This was our last time there until next May. I made potato soup and apple cake with brown sugar frosting for dessert.
•••
On Saturday, 29 vendors turned out to the pumpkin and craft sale to benefit the sixth graders. I was told that the 6th graders did quite well with this fundraiser. The winners of the raffle were: 1st prize, a crossbow, Warden Sheldrick; 2nd prize, Ruger 45 caliber pistol, Jesse Hanley; and third prize, tree stand and a game camera, Tammy Robitaille. Congratulations to each one of you.
Because of COVID-19 there will be no meat raffle at the town hall this year but there will be other raffles online. Go to Waterville 6 grade 2020 on Facebook for upcoming events and other raffles. Raffles will be done live from this page. The 6th graders would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting them at the pumpkin and craft sale.
•••
Our Sunday meal was at Mark’s house this week. Mark is doing fine after last week’s episode. I still had apple cake leftover from Wednesday so I brought it along with ice cream. We missed having Monty and Mackenzie there. They were at a play date for part of the day.
A happy birthday goes to Kirk Manchester on Oct. 23, to Ben Towle on Oct. 25, and to Bruce Davis and Ben Parkhurst on Oct. 26. A happy anniversary goes to Curt and Tina Koonz on Oct. 24.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
