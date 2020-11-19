In reading the News and Citizen last week you know that Waterville Elementary School had a confirmed case of one individual with COVID-19. The school is doing a complete deep clean of the school and the Vermont Department of Health is doing a complete contact tracing. During this time the school has switched to remote learning through Wednesday, Nov. 18. Students are scheduled to return back to school on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 19.
•••
Rifle season started Saturday. Edna told me that Taylor O’Neil got a 4-point buck Sunday morning. This makes her third deer. Edna’s grandson, Julie’s boy, Jacob, got an 8-point deer. Congratulations to you both.
Charlie Burt is here for deer hunting. He came a week ago to quarantine himself before going hunting. He’s staying in his mom’s house.
Only two deer were reported on the buck pool at the Waterville Market. They were Jamie Lafountain 4 points, 117 pounds, and Matt Szafir, 6 points, 170 pounds.
•••
Prime Timers met at Merilyn Clinger’s house on Wednesday, Nov. 11. We are small in number now but we had a fun time fellowshipping and enjoying a meal together. I made scallop potatoes with ham and a cream cheese carrot cake roll for dessert.
•••
Steve and I went to Burlington on Thursday to go Christmas shopping. We got a few gifts, ate out and then visited my sister, Norma.
I decided to make some bread on Friday. I made four loaves of cinnamon roll bread. I took one loaf of bread to our Bible study group Friday night. The other three loaves I gave away.
We decided to go car hunting on Saturday. We test drove one car. We want to look around some more and talk to others who own one of these cars before we decide. Hopefully we decide by the end of this week.
Our family didn’t get together last Sunday for our noon meal because of the coronavirus and everyone had a reason they couldn’t come. Oh, well! Who knows when we can meet again. Hopefully soon.
A happy birthday goes to Curt Koonz on Nov. 24, to Shirley McLure, Jason Wade and Seth Costa on Nov. 25, and to Brenda Davis on Nov. 26.
Have a great week everyone and stay safe.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
