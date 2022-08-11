We had another heat wave. It started toward the end of last week and is expected to last until Wednesday this week. Temperatures on Saturday were in the 90s with very high humidity. My car’s thermometer read 96 degrees on Saturday afternoon. Sunday, it was in the upper 80s but the humidity was so high it was hard to do anything. This is not my kind of weather.
•••
The state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Kathryn Brodeur-Johnson, met with the Captain Jedediah Hyde Chapter at the Morrisville VFW one day last week. Merilyn Clinger and her daughter, Mel Miller, who is visiting from Colorado, attended.
Most of Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s children and some of their grandchildren were at their house on Sunday to celebrate Dereck’s 80th birthday.
A meteorologist from a local TV station will be at the Waterville Library on Tuesday, Aug. 16 somewhere between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. I don’t have any more information than that so you’ll have to come to see what it is all about. Sounds interesting to me.
•••
On Tuesday, our granddaughter Mackenzie came to our house to do some chores. She wanted to earn a little money. She’s a good worker. I had her doing a few things around the house and we also made some chocolate pudding. After the pudding cooled a little we sat down and ate some with cool whip on top. Yum!
It was the Titus family 35th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6. This is my family reunion. It was held at the Elmore State Park. Steve and I went. We brought our grandkids Monty and Mackenzie. It was hot out that day. We went down to the lake to go swimming. I didn’t go swimming but it was inviting. It wasn’t too bad under the pavilion. Every now and then a breeze would blow through the pavilion. It was good to see my relatives.
On Sunday, our family met at Bruce’s camp on Lake Eden for our noon meal. It was Rhoda’s turn to make the main part of the meal. We had grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and a delicious potato salad. I brought a pudding dessert. Mark’s family all went swimming or wading in the lake and Rhoda went swimming.
Three girls, who are neighbors to Paul and Rhoda, came and joined us. They went swimming too. Steve and I didn’t go swimming this time either.
This past week Steve and I saw two adult turkeys and about 10 baby turkeys trying to cross Hogback Road. We stopped to wait for them to cross the road. Half of them crossed and the other half waited until we went by.
A happy birthday to Devin Lafountain on Aug. 16 and to Merilyn Clinger on Aug. 18.
A happy anniversary goes to Roy and Trista Hutchins on Aug. 14.
Have a great week everyone. Try to stay cool and drink plenty of water.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
