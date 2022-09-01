Did you hear that loud clap of thunder Friday evening? Steve and I were watching TV when all of a sudden, we heard a big bang. Then it poured rain for a little while and then it was over. It only thundered one time.
We got some warm, muggy weather last week that I didn’t like but was great for my garden. I picked another colander full of green beans. All my beans are frozen now. I have some cucumbers coming too. After the warm weather this week I’m sure they will be ready to pick.
Saturday afternoon Steve and I took Monty and Mackenzie to the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury. I noticed on the way that more leaves were turning colors, especially from Hardwick to Danville. We all enjoyed the museum. It’s a great place to take kids.
Libraries have passes you can check out to use at these museums. I got a pass for the Fairbanks Museum from the Johnson library. The four of us were able to get in for free plus see the presentation in the planetarium. It helps a lot. When we went to the ECHO we got a pass from the Waterville library for a reduced rate. They also have other passes available to check out.
Speaking of libraries, Steve and I and Jenn, Monty, Mackenzie and Winston went to see the raptors from Vermont Institute of Natural Science at the library Saturday morning. It was very informative and interesting. The woman from VINS showed us a hawk, a falcon and an owl. Quite a few people showed up for the event. VINS is located near Quechee.
•••
My hand electric mixer died last week so Steve and I went to Burlington on Thursday to get another one. We had supper at the 99 restaurant and then we visited my sister, Norma, for a while before heading home.
The Adult and Teen Challenge group of Vermont and New Jersey were at church Sunday for both services. They sang and several gave testimonies. After church there was a church picnic, and I took my blueberry Jello.
Have you noticed the flag flying again in front of the old Church of the Nazarene on Route 109 in Waterville? There are also flowers in the flower box in front of the church and some tall bushes have been cut down. The church and the parsonage next door have been sold and is now being fixed up. The church has been sitting unused for the last 12 years. It doesn’t take long for structures to fall into disrepair when not in use. I’m glad to see it being fixed up.
Other places in town are being fixed up too. The old Armstrong house, across the street from where the old sawmill used to be, is undergoing renovation. The owner of that building has been working on it a little bit each year. I can’t wait to see it when it gets done. Our neighbor next door to us is fixing up his house and the place is beginning to look great. Across the road from our house, Jay Tilton is putting on new siding. I wish I had the money to put new siding on our house but someday we will.
A happy birthday to Jenn Manchester Gabriel and Kristin Wells, both on Sept. 8.
Schools are now open for the year so remember to stop for the school buses when they are stopped and watch for children who might be walking or riding bikes near the road.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
