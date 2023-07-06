Our son, Mark, his two children, Mackenzie and Monty and I went over to Burke Camp, a Christian camp that we go to every July, to clean our cabin. The rug, that has been there for 32 years, had mold on its underside so we wanted to replace it. Mark took out the old rug and cleaned up the floor. Then he painted it with a paint with epoxy in it to help keep the moisture out.
We had just got our furniture inside when it started thundering and raining. Mark finished painting inside our cabin and then got into my car with us. The storm really hit then. It poured. There was thunder and lightning and it hailed mothball-sized hail. I was afraid they were going to break my windshield. Now we’ll let the floor dry and next Saturday we’ll put down a new rug and put back the furniture.
The rain had let up by the time we left the camp. We went to Malone, N.Y., and ate supper at a place called Bokies. We hit rain again in Ellenburg, and it rained the rest of the way home.
Jenn and Winston had come out with Mark. They went to visit Jenn’s grandparents, who live nearby while we worked on the cabin. She came back to pick up Mark right after the hail stopped coming down.
My three grandkids, Winston, Mackenzie and Monty, went to Vacation Bible School at our church this last week. They had a lot of fun.
On Wednesday I had a CT scan at the Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester. This was to see if any cancer had returned. So far, I haven’t heard from my doctor so that could be good news.
After the CT scan I went to a number of stores. Then I came home and baked a cake for our anniversary.
Thursday, June 29, Steven and I celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary. Usually, we would eat out for our anniversary, but this year Steve was in the nursing home, so I went to see him there. We ate in a separate room by ourselves and had the chocolate cake that I had made for our dessert.
Our Toyota needed an oil change this last week, so it was back to St. Albans on Friday.
I went to get on my computer on Friday and found out that I didn’t have any internet. I hope I can get it back soon.
Mark and his family came up to my house for our Sunday meal. We had Chinese food as a main course and ice cream sandwiches for dessert. Nobody felt like cooking this week. Rhoda and Paul couldn’t come because their water pump wasn’t working, and they were trying to figure out why and then have it fixed.
Two robins built a nest in the ox yoke that we have over our front door. This week I saw the heads of two baby birds. On Saturday the two babies flew out of their nest. Their parents kept scolding me, thinking probably I did something with them. Hopefully their parents will find them. They were awfully cute.
Just a reminder that on Friday, July 7, there will be a community get together from 5-7 p.m. on the Waterville Town Green. There will be a game of whiffle ball along with a cookout behind the Waterville Country Church — hamburgers and hotdogs — at no cost. In case of rain, there will be a family movie inside the church. Hope you can make it.
A happy birthday to Melissa Chase and Aislinn Costa, both on July 10.
A happy anniversary to Tennyson and Joy Doane on July 7 and to Kirk and Amanda Manchester on July 12.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
