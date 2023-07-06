Our son, Mark, his two children, Mackenzie and Monty and I went over to Burke Camp, a Christian camp that we go to every July, to clean our cabin. The rug, that has been there for 32 years, had mold on its underside so we wanted to replace it. Mark took out the old rug and cleaned up the floor. Then he painted it with a paint with epoxy in it to help keep the moisture out.

We had just got our furniture inside when it started thundering and raining. Mark finished painting inside our cabin and then got into my car with us. The storm really hit then. It poured. There was thunder and lightning and it hailed mothball-sized hail. I was afraid they were going to break my windshield. Now we’ll let the floor dry and next Saturday we’ll put down a new rug and put back the furniture.

