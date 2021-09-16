It was a beautiful day Saturday. A perfect day to do outside activities. Edna, Jamie and Beth Lafountain decided that it would be a great day to freeze corn. They froze 15 dozen corn between them, and they decided to cook the corn outside. They got a turkey fryer to cook them in. They cooked the corn with the husk still on them. This makes it easier to husk them afterwards.
Edna said that it took about six hours to do them all. Now Edna had five dozen corn frozen in her freezer and Jamie and Beth have 10 dozen in theirs.
•••
Our condolences to the family of Rebecca (Becky) Duffy who passed away on Aug. 22. Becky used to live in Waterville many years ago. She was a wonderful person and a friend of mine. She will be missed by many.
•••
The final 2021 hazardous waste collection will be this Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Lamoille Union High School. Paint is limited to 10 gallons per car. The following things can be dropped off: aerosols, automotive products, fertilizers, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, paint, paint thinners, pesticides and insecticides, pool and hobby chemicals, thermostats and thermometers and waste oil and filters. Collections are free for all waste district residents.
•••
On Monday last week I took some coats to Teen Challenge in Johnson and some to the women’s Teen Challenge in Hardwick. I also took three coats to the dry cleaners. One, possibly two of them, I’ll give away. One I’ll keep.
Prime Timers met Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Seven of us were present. We had a good time playing games and sharing a meal together.
On Thursday I took care of our grandson, Winston. He came at 8:30 a.m. He played around all morning. At 11:30 we went to Morrisville to eat lunch at McDonald’s. Winston fell asleep on our way to Morrisville, so I did several errands while he slept and then we went to eat when he woke up. Steve stayed in the car with him while he slept. Winston had a good time eating out.
We will be having our garage sale this Saturday at the Waterville Garage. A few people stopped by last Saturday. Hopefully more will stop by this weekend. This will be my last Saturday that we’ll be open.
Our Sunday family meal was at Mark and Jenn’s this week. We had hamburgers and hot dogs and potato chips. Yummy! I brought zucchini bars for dessert. You would never know that it had zucchini in it. It tastes like apples.
A happy birthday to Paul McLure Sr. and to Laura Miller, both on Sept. 18, to Lucille Tilton Sept. 20, and Leah Chase and Montgomery Davis, both on Sept. 23.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
