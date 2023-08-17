My internet is back. When no one showed up last Monday to fix the internet I called the phone company again and they said they would call and let me know when they would be coming.
With a friend’s help the phone company called the next day and said they would be here on Wednesday. Again, they didn’t show up.
I called again later Wednesday, and they said they would be here on Friday, Aug. 11. They showed up this time and replaced my modem. They think it was hit by lightning. It took six weeks to get it fixed but I’m very thankful that it is now working. I’m also thankful for my friend’s help.
There was a family cookout at Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s house on Sunday. Most of their kids were there and some grandkids too. They worked on painting the house, which is almost done, and then they had the cookout.
Mark your calendars for Sept. 3 when there is going to be another concert at the Country Church in Waterville. More details to come.
On Monday and Tuesday last week I did work at home: dishes, laundry, emptying garbage and making food for Prime Timers, which met on Wednesday at Merilyn Clinger’s. I made a potato, hamburger and tomato soup casserole and a Broadway brownie bar to take to Prime Timers.
Prime Timer’s, a senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met with six people. We were small, but we had a great time of fellowship and a delicious meal at noon time.
Friday was a very busy day. Joy and Tenny Doane showed up at our house at about 10 a.m. They came to help take everything out of the bedroom downstairs. They went right to work putting our things into a storage box that is in our driveway, thanks to C.J. Manchester.
At about 1 p.m., I found Steve sitting on our sidewalk in front of our house. He had fallen. Joy and Tenny helped to put Steve into our car, and I took him up to Copley Hospital. After the x-rays, the doctor informed us that Steve had broken his pelvis bone in two places. He will be in the hospital for a while and then maybe rehab. Time will tell. I didn’t get home until about 9 p.m.
About 15 minutes after Steve and I left for the hospital the phone company arrived at our house to fix my internet. It was a good thing that Joy and Tenny were still at our house. Joy let the technician in, and he installed the new modem.
Later in the afternoon Joy and Tenny had the bedroom completely emptied. Now Mark needs to come to take out the old carpet. That should be done sometime this week. What a busy day.
Saturday morning, I went to a ladies’ breakfast at our church. I brought a crustless spinach quiche that I had made the night before after getting home from the hospital. After the breakfast I went to a garage sale in Belvidere. I bought some Christmas presents. In the afternoon I went up to the hospital to be with Steve.
Sunday’s family meal was held at my house this week. We had rice and stir-fried pork and veggies. For dessert we had vanilla ice cream with strawberries.
A happy birthday to Donna Tobin on Aug. 20.
Have a great week everyone. Thursday is supposed to be the best day, weather-wise, this week. Hope you can go out and enjoy it.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
