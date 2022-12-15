I think the mild temperatures we’ve been having are now gone. It’s beginning to feel more like winter. On Sunday we finally got some snow. Now it looks more like Christmas.
It was quite chilly when I tried to fix the lights on our front porch. With plenty of prayer they all started to work except for one small section. I bought a new set of lights, took down the old set and then put up the new set. When all was done the new lights wouldn’t plug into my old set so I had to take them down, turn them around and buy an extension cord so I could plug them in separately. Finally, all the lights were on. It took me most of the week to get them fixed and what could have caused me to be very upset, the Lord instead gave me peace through it all.
On Monday, I had a CT scan at University of Vermont Medical Center. Everything went smoothly. The doctor called on Tuesday to let me know that I am still cancer free. Praise the Lord again!
After my scan, Steve and I went to five stores where we finished our Christmas shopping. We ate supper at Denny’s, where you buy take out now and then you can eat it there in the restaurant if you want to. That’s what we did.
•••
On Friday, I baked all day. I made a blueberry pie for a drawing at church, a blueberry Jell-O, which I took to our church Christmas party on Saturday evening and an applesauce cake which we had for our son’s birthday dinner on Sunday.
Mark and his children came up to our house Saturday afternoon to bring Steve and I to the Northern Vermont Tree and Llama Farm to cut down our Christmas tree. The farm is closed, but I tagged mine shortly after Thanksgiving, so I could still cut mine. The farm’s gift shop will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 18.
Mark cut down our tree and brought it to our house. He also brought down my wrapping paper and empty bags and boxes from the attic. Monty also helped. Now, I’m all set to start wrapping presents this week. The tree is now all decorated and my cat is enjoying pulling off the ornaments along the bottom of the tree and messing up the skirt.
Many people went to the Country Christmas Concert at the Country Church on Sunday afternoon here in Waterville. I wanted to go but we had our son’s birthday dinner instead. We didn’t finish eating until almost 3 p.m., too late to go to the concert. Merilyn Clinger and Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to the concert. They said that it was very nice.
Mark wanted lasagna and Texas toast for his dinner. I added green beans to go with it. For dessert we had applesauce cake with whipped cream. I made the lasagna the night before, so I just had to warm it up on Sunday.
•••
We would like to give our condolences to the family of Ann L. Burt, who passed away on Nov. 29. A celebration of her life took place at the Waterville Town Hall on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
I still don’t know the winners of the raffles at the band concert on Dec. 3 but I’m working on it. I do know our son won a membership at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Don’t forget about the Christmas market on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Country Church in Waterville.
Happy birthday to Brian Allaire on Dec. 17 and Ronnie Morin on Dec. 22.
Have a great week everyone. The flu season has started, so remember to wash your hands often and drink plenty of water. It might help to wear a mask when you go out.
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
