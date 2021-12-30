Freezing drizzle marked Christmas Day this year. Our car was covered with ice. Roads were icy in spots, but salt trucks were out to help take care of the ice. I’m thankful that they came out to work on Christmas Day. Steve and I had to go to Burlington at 8 p.m. to pick up our daughter at the airport. Her flight from Kentucky came in at 9:19 p.m. I drove slowly on the way down and back again. I was glad when we got home safely and that her plane landed safely.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s family met at Jeremy and Taylor’s house for Christmas on Christmas Eve. Most everyone was there.
Merilyn Clinger went to C. J. Manchester’s for Christmas. About 11 people were in attendance, counting children with adults.
Steve and I spent a quiet day at home on Christmas Day. I worked around the house getting things ready for our company. Our family didn’t celebrate Christmas until Monday, Dec. 27. We wanted to wait until Ruth got home and Brittany came from Maine. She drove here on Sunday and arrived at 4 p.m. Michael, our grandson, arrived home from Houghton, N.Y., Wednesday evening. We will all be meeting at Mark and Jenn’s house on Monday afternoon. As things change in our lives, traditions that we’ve had for years can also change. That happened to us this year when we were deciding when to get together for Christmas. Even though we had to change the date of our get together the important thing was that we were all together.
On Monday, Dec. 20, Steve and I went to Burlington where I had some tests done at the hospital. Afterwards we went to a couple of stores and then Steve and I ate out.
On Wednesday six of us met at Clinger’s for a time of fellowship and a delicious meal together. Everyone had a good time.
A happy birthday to Michael Burt on Jan. 4.
Have a great week everyone and a Happy New Year to you all.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
